'You enjoy Messi on TV but on the pitch, you suffer'- former Real Madrid player hails Messi

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid player, Sergio Canales, heaped praise on Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and hailed him as the best player in the world.

In case you didn't know...

Sergio Canales was brought by Real Madrid back in 2010 but the Spaniard was unable to make his mark in his only season with Los Blancos. The attacking midfielder has played for numerous clubs since then and currently features for Real Betis.

With 8 goals and 3 assists in all competition, Canales has played a pivotal role for Quique Setien's team, keeping them in the contention of a Europa League spot.

But the 28-year-old attacking midfielder was on the receiving end of things when Lionel Messi singlehandedly dismantled Betis by netting a majestic hat-trick.

Messi received a standing ovation from rival fans for his performance against Betis and led them to a huge 4-1 win.

The heart of the matter

The former Real Madrid player was blown away from Lionel Messi's display and claimed that the Argentine genius is the best player in the world.

When asked about how is Messi on the pitch, Canales told Marca:

"The best in the world. Not only because of what he did against us at our stadium the other day. He defines matches and does it year after year at a level that has never been seen before."

"We're fortunate to have been able to enjoy him for such a long time in our league."

"It is the same, but on the television you enjoy him and on the field you suffer. That's the difference." concluded the Spaniard.

What's next?

Sergio Canales is set to feature for Spain after suffering numerous injuries in his career, while Lionel Messi will feature for Argentina for the first time since the World Cup.

