×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'You enjoy Messi on TV but on the pitch, you suffer'- former Real Madrid player hails Messi 

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
487   //    22 Mar 2019, 09:17 IST

Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid player, Sergio Canales, heaped praise on Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and hailed him as the best player in the world.

In case you didn't know...

Sergio Canales was brought by Real Madrid back in 2010 but the Spaniard was unable to make his mark in his only season with Los Blancos. The attacking midfielder has played for numerous clubs since then and currently features for Real Betis.

With 8 goals and 3 assists in all competition, Canales has played a pivotal role for Quique Setien's team, keeping them in the contention of a Europa League spot.

But the 28-year-old attacking midfielder was on the receiving end of things when Lionel Messi singlehandedly dismantled Betis by netting a majestic hat-trick.

Messi received a standing ovation from rival fans for his performance against Betis and led them to a huge 4-1 win.

The heart of the matter

The former Real Madrid player was blown away from Lionel Messi's display and claimed that the Argentine genius is the best player in the world.

When asked about how is Messi on the pitch, Canales told Marca:

"The best in the world. Not only because of what he did against us at our stadium the other day. He defines matches and does it year after year at a level that has never been seen before."
"We're fortunate to have been able to enjoy him for such a long time in our league."
Advertisement
"It is the same, but on the television you enjoy him and on the field you suffer. That's the difference." concluded the Spaniard.

What's next?

Sergio Canales is set to feature for Spain after suffering numerous injuries in his career, while Lionel Messi will feature for Argentina for the first time since the World Cup.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Real Betis Football Lionel Messi Sergio Canales
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
“Messi makes our opponents suffer, but they enjoy him too” – Valverde hails Lionel Messi after his hat-trick against Real Betis
RELATED STORY
'I do not know if Pelé had the continuity of Messi', says Real Betis boss
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi gets a standing ovation from Real Betis fans in LaLiga game
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi scores a sensational free-kick against Real Betis in LaLiga - Twitter Reactions
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Lionel Messi responds to Real Betis fans' standing ovation after hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: The Barcelona star close to breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's LaLiga record
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi overtakes Barcelona legend to become the player with most wins with the club and closes in on another record held by Pele
RELATED STORY
'It's never happened to me before' - Messi makes a big confession after Betis win
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona beat Real Betis 
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Lionel Messi scores an absolute scorcher to complete his 51st career hat-trick against Real Betis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
30 Mar GIR ATH 01:30 AM Girona vs Athletic Club
30 Mar GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
30 Mar BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
30 Mar CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
31 Mar DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
31 Mar LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
31 Mar RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
31 Mar SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
31 Mar REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us