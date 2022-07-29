"You have to get rid of him" - Former Manchester United striker urges Red Devils to sell Cristiano Ronaldo

Louis Saha has urged his former side Manchester United to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The 37-year-old forward is still facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford after informing the club about his decision to leave earlier this month. Ronaldo wants to compete in the UEFA Champions League, something United do not have during the 2022-23 season.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo has not yet trained with Manchester United since Erik ten Hag's appointment. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner did not travel to the team's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia citing family reasons.

Louis Saha believes there is no point in keeping Ronaldo if he does not want to play for the Red Devils anymore. Speaking in an interview with Bet365, Louis Saha was quoted as saying the following:

"Yeah, if he doesn't want to play for the club anymore, you have to get rid of him. He didn't participate in the tour; he's not been in training, so you have to show discipline."

Saha understands Cristiano Ronaldo's situation but also stated that no player should be considered above the team regardless of how good he is. He added:

"He's a world class player so maybe his circumstances are unique but there is a limit to what you can take. The group needs to gel, it's not an individual sport. I'm the biggest supporter of Cristiano, I understand his priorities but at some point, the disruption has to stop. You have to make a decision and I'm keen to see how it all plays out."

Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's leading goalscorer last season, having netted 24 times from 38 games across all competitions. Should he leave this summer, United will have very little time to find an adequate replacement for the Portuguese forward ahead of the new season.

It is worth mentioning that the Red Devils will play their first Premier League game next week. They will host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, 7 August 2022.

Manchester United have no intentions to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Despite Ronaldo's desire to leave this summer, Manchester United are not prepared to sell their superstar forward, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 37-year-old forward returned to the club earlier this week to discuss his future at the club. His views have not changed and has made his intentions clear to the Red Devils.

His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus.

It is worth mentioning that Cristiano Ronaldo still has one more year remaining on his current contract with Manchester United.

