“You get swept along with great confidence” – Michael Owen claims 2 Manchester United stars could have become ‘great’ if they joined Liverpool or Manchester City

Liverpool legend Michael Owen believes Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and former winger Angel Di Maria would have flourished at Liverpool.

Pogba, 29, is coming to the end of his contract with Manchester United and appears will not sign a new deal with the club.

He has been linked with a number of top European teams, including former side Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Angel Di Maria, meanwhile, departed Manchester United in 2015 following a disappointing spell at the club.

Owen has been discussing United's big-name signings of old that have perhaps failed to reach expectations.

Pogba has been criticized throughout his time at Manchester United, with many believing he has failed to live up to the £89 million price tag he came for in 2016.

But Owen believes Pogba would be a great player at Anfield if he were to ever play for the Reds.

He told FootballJOE (via HITC):

“Look over the years, when United sign these great players, like Di Maria or Pogba, nobody was saying ‘that won’t work’ everyone was saying ‘what a great player’, and you can bet your bottom dollar that if those players went into the Liverpool [...] team, they would be great players,”

Owen continued,

“But it’s like when things go right everything goes right. In the Liverpool team you get swept along with great confidence, a great team, everything is flowing. At United, where everything is going wrong, it’s very difficult for your levels not to sink as well."

Despite Owen claiming Pogba would flourish at Anfield, the Frenchman seems set for a return to Juventus.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Pogba and Juve have been in contact over a potential reunion.

Liverpool looking to sign a similar midfielder to that of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Tchouameni (lifting trophy) has been linked

Liverpool have been linked with a move for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form this season, making 50 appearances, scoring 5 goals and getting 3 assists.

He possesses similar traits to Pogba as he is an imposing and skillful midfielder who also plays with the United midfielder for the French national team.

Liverpool Echo reports that the Reds are looking to accelerate efforts to bring the Frenchman to Anfield, having previously targeted Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellngham.

They face competition from La Liga champions Real Madrid, who they face in the final of the Champions League on May 28.

