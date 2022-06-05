"You got me in trouble with Liverpool fans" - Sadio Mane offers interesting response when asked if he's a fan of Real Madrid or Barcelona 

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has offered his response on being asked whether he is a fan of Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Mane scored a hat-trick for Senegal in their 3-1 win against Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

After the game, the attacker was questioned whether he was a fan of Real or Barca

In response, Mane stated that both are good clubs but he has always been an Olympique de Marseille fan. Mane told RMC Sport:

"Rather Real Madrid or Barcelona? You know, you got me in trouble with the Liverpool fans at the moment but hey (laughs)."

"These two teams are not bad. But I'm not a fan of these teams. You know, my team is Marseille, so I would rather say Marseille."

RMC Sport have reported that this is not the first time that Sadio Mane has expressed his strong feelings for Marseille.

GOAL @goal Sadio Mane scores a hat-trick to become Senegal's all-time record goalscorer Sadio Mane scores a hat-trick to become Senegal's all-time record goalscorer 🇸🇳 https://t.co/9FqLWdzbJ4

Liverpool have been absolutely rocked by the news of Sadio Mane's potential departure from the club this summer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed it on 29th May that the African Cup of Nations winner has decided to part ways with the Reds this summer.

The Italian journalist also claimed that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are leading the race for the 30-year-old as the forward is keen on a new challenge.

Fabrizio Romano once again reported on June 1st that Mane's decision was final and Liverpool are also looking to resolve the situation as early as possible.

It will be a major loss to the Reds if they have to part ways with Mane this summer as he is practically irreplaceable.

Since his move to Anfield in 2016 from Southampton, the Senegalese international has been exceptional for Jurgen Klopp's side.

He has scored a total of 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 games for the Merseyside club till date.

Could Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane move to Real Madrid or Barcelona?

Every time a top player becomes available, Real Madrid and Barcelona automatically come into discussion.

However, neither of the two Spanish clubs have been linked with a move for the Liverpool forward yet.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 6 years and he’s given absolutely everything and won absolutely everything.



Whatever happens this summer, don’t turn on him. Deserves to leave with our best wishes. Sadio Mane.Liverpool Legend. 6 years and he’s given absolutely everything and won absolutely everything.Whatever happens this summer, don’t turn on him. Deserves to leave with our best wishes. Sadio Mane.Liverpool Legend. https://t.co/iqA9nVOdPw

Barcelona's financial struggles somewhat rule them out of the race anyway, but Real Madrid might consider a move.

Los Blancos have missed out on their priority target Kylian Mbappe and Mane could prove to be a solid alternative despite being 30 years of age.

As of now, Mane looks destined to join Bayern Munich but we will have to wait and see how things unfold.

