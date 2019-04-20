'You have to create a cage to stop Messi' Mourinho discusses plans to stop the Barcelona talisman

Messi against Manchester United

What is the story?

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid manager, José Mourinho has discussed plans on how to stop Lionel Messi, prior to the colossal Champions League semi-final clash between Barcelona and Liverpool.

According to the Portuguese tactician, it is very difficult to “contain” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner without creating a "cage" for him.

In case you didn’t know…

Barcelona starlet Lionel Messi has been in his scintillating best throughout the course of the season. Messi has been really difficult to stop for almost every side he has faced this season.

Messi is leading the European golden shoe race with 33 goals in just 28 matches in La Liga and is well on course to lift his 10th LaLiga crown, this season.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, Liverpool will face the daunting task of stopping the Barcelona ace in order to qualify for the finals. Whereas, with 10 goals already in the Champions League, Messi is hungrier than ever to walk Barcelona to their 6th UEFA Champions League glory this season.

The heart of the matter

José Mourinho who had the tough task of containing Messi, in his Real Madrid days, has discussed plans to stop the Barcelona captain.

"Messi's position is easy to understand, but it's not easy to create a cage to contain him," the Portuguese said on Russia Today as quoted by Marca.

"When Messi has the ball one-on-one you are dead.”

“You have to create a cage around Messi.”

He has also elaborated on the tactical mistakes that Manchester United made, in the return leg of the Champions League quarter-final where Messi tore them apart.

"Manchester United in the first match zonally occupied that central area very well, but in this match, I think they tried to start the game with a different perspective.”

"In front of the defensive line there was only Fred and that's the area where Messi comes,” he added.

What’s Next?

It will be fascinating to see what manoeuvre Jürgen Klopp will make to ensure the almost impossible task of immobilizing Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, Messi will be in action for Barcelona against Real Sociedad on Sunday night La Liga fixture.