"You have no idea what you're talking about" - Ex-Barcelona youngster hits back at Gary Neville over Frenkie de Jong claims 

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong's situation at Barcelona continues to gain attention amidst interest from Manchester United. Former Red Devils player Gary Neville recently took to Twitter to comment on the same. However, that didn't sit well with former Barca youngster Marc Crosas.

The Blaugrana has asked the 25-year-old to take a pay cut to continue at Camp Nou (via Forbes).

Regarding this, Neville recently advised the midfielder to sue the Catalan giants in court. He accused Barcelona of deferring players' wages despite spending big in the transfer market this summer.

He tweeted:

"De Jong should consider legal action [versus] Barcelona and all players should be behind him! A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it."

Reacting to Neville's tweet, former Barca youngster Crosas blew hot as lashed out at the former Manchester United defender. As quoted by Metro, he wrote:

"You have no idea what you talking about. Barca spending fortunes on new players has nothing to do with salaries and salary cap. He has the right to leave, stay with the same contract, reduce it, or say NO to ManUtd. Maybe that’s what really hurts you and not Barca’s immorality."

The former Blaugrana youngster went on to explain De Jong's situation with the Blaugrana. He clarified that the club is only trying to re-negotiate his contract just as they've already done with a couple other players. He stated:

"Nobody is refusing to pay. Barça is trying to renegotiate his contract the same way they did with Pique, Busquets, Ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto… Nobody complained at the time."

As per the aforementioned Metro report, Manchester United have agreed on a fee of £63 million plus add-ons with Barcelona. However, De Jong wants to stay at the Spanish club.

The Blaugrana owe the Dutch midfielder €17 million in deferred wages.

Will Frenkie de Jong be at Barcelona next season?

The midfielder is currently part of Barcelona's squad for their preseason tour in the United States

While there's been a lot of reports linking the player with a departure this summer, it is becoming increasingly likely that the player will stay put at Camp Nou. Frenkie de Jong isn't interested in leaving the Catalan giants anytime soon and will likely reach a solution with the club very soon.

Last season, the Dutchman made 45 appearances for the Blaugrana across all competitions, recording four goals and five assists to his name.

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for him in Catalonia.

