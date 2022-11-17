“You know, £15million players coming in and [Gerrard would say] 'he's s***'” – Peter Crouch reveals how ‘ruthless’ Steven Gerrard judged new signings at Liverpool

Former Liverpool ace Peter Crouch recently revealed how ruthless Steven Gerrard was in his judgment of the Reds' new signings.

Crouch was an important player for the Reds during his time at the club. However, the towering striker has revealed that he always used to seek the approval of senior players like Gerrard and Carragher during his time at the club.

Speaking to the Diary of a CEO podcast, Crouch said (via Liverpool Echo):

“Some players like Steven Gerrard - prime example - just a constant, where it looked like there was no enjoyment, I'd class myself as an elite sportsman, but I'm talking top, top and that's why they are who they are. (They're) so intense. Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher (could be) quite ruthless and quite harsh in their appraisal of some players, so I found myself constantly seeking their approval. Some people didn't understand the level of passion and the standards they had."

Crouch, who scored 42 goals and provided 23 assists in 135 games for the Reds, further added:

“Unfortunately, if you want to play for Liverpool, you have to have a way about you and a certain standard and if you fall below that standard then players like Steven and Jamie would tell you very quickly.”

He was asked whether Gerrard and Carragher used to reveal their judgment in front of everyone. Crouch replied:

“Yeah. I've seen players be signed and be written off in one training session. You know, £15million players coming in and [Gerrard would say] 'he's s***'. You wouldn't get many chances. But then, I've also seen players written off and then come back.”

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard says England are pinning their hopes on attackers ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Fulham FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

Former Aston Villa manager and England star Steven Gerrard has opined that England will be pinning their hopes on their attackers to help them get success at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Liverpool Echo's YouTube channel, the legendary midfielder said (via HITC):

“I think we’re pinning our hopes on the forward players, they’ve proven they can score big goals in tournaments. There’s a lot of excitement in the front half of the pitch with Mason Mount, Saka, Grealish and Raheem Sterling. I love the midfield now with the introduction of Bellingham and with Rice being fit and Phillips getting fit.”

