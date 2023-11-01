“You might need a bigger jersey” – David Beckham responds after ‘The Rock’ dresses up as him for Halloween 

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham has reacted to Dwayne Johnson's Halloween costume, where he dressed up as the Englishman.

The Rock recently took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures where he can be seen dressed up as Inter Miami co-owner, David Beckham. In the pictures, the WWE superstar can be seen wearing a Manchester United jersey with Beckham written on the back. He captioned the post:

"265lb BLA-MOAN BECKHAM. #7 on the field. #1 in your heart. Happy Halloween, my friends. BlaMoan Black + Samoan"

After the snaps were uploaded on Instagram, the former English football star quickly reacted to the post. He commented:

"I mean I thought I was looking in the mirror looking good man you might need a bigger jersey @therock"

Beckham's comment

The Inter Miami co-owner also posted Dwayne Johnson's pictures on his Instagram account and labeled him as the winner. Becks also stated that he knows what he's doing next year. He wrote in the caption:

"And the winner is @therock looking good man I know what I'm going as next year"

The former WWE Heavyweight champion also uploaded a video clip on his social media account, where he can be seen playing with a football while wearing the same Manchester United jersey.

David Beckham uploaded a heartwarming message after Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d'Or on Monday (October 30) and the accolade was handed to the Argentine playmaker by former Manchester United star David Beckham. After winning the trophy, the Inter Miami star thanked everyone who supported him in winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After the ceremony, Beckham took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming message congratulating the former Barcelona star for his triumph. He stated that the Herons are honored to have the Argentine playmaker. He wrote:

"Huge honour to present Leo with his 8th Ballon d'Or tonight in Paris x such a special night for Leo and his family and it was a privilege to be there to celebrate such an incredible achievement, Miami are truly honoured to have The Best congratulations my friend @leomessi"

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami earlier this year, in July, from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. He later helped the Herons win the 2023 Leagues Cup in August by scoring a total of 10 goals.