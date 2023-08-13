"You need players with that mentality" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains why he signed veteran midfielder last summer

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed the rationale behind signing seasoned midfielder Casemiro last summer from Real Madrid.

In a recent interview, Ten Hag revealed that he was drawn to Casemiro's hunger for new challenges and his unwavering desire to excel in a different league and at a prestigious club.

He said via UtdPlus:

"What convinced me to choose Casemiro? After winning everything, he wanted another challenge and to prove himself in another league, another big club. He's hungry and you need players with that mentality who are hungry and who want to win."

Casemiro's impact at Manchester United during his inaugural season has been profound. Amassing an impressive tally of 51 appearances, the seasoned midfielder showcased his versatility by also contributing seven goals and making six assists despite primarily playing as a defensive midfielder.

His significant role in the Red Devils' League Cup triumph last season marked a pivotal moment for the team, as they secured their first major trophy in years.

Before donning the Manchester United jersey, Casemiro shone during his seven-year tenure with Real Madrid. In 336 appearances for the Spanish giants, he netted 31 goals and made 29, but most importantly, helped them to unprecedented success.

His tenure at Real Madrid saw them win five UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga titles among other laurels.

As Manchester United aims to assert themselves as title contenders in the upcoming season, Ten Hag's emphasis on Casemiro's winning mentality reflects the club's aspirations. After competing in the Europa League last season, the Red Devils undoubtedly have their sights set on a triumphant UEFA Champions League campaign this time.

The Red Devils will begin their 2023-24 Premier League campaign on Monday, August 14, UK time, against Wolverhampton Wolves at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag highlights Brazil international's winning mentality and versatility

According to Ten Hag, Casemiro possesses an exceptional winning mentality, remaining composed and positive while prioritizing the team's interests.

Ten Hag also pointed out Casemiro's ability to balance attack and defense, highlighting his adeptness at positioning, ball progression, and his defensive contributions.

Quizzed about Casemiro's uniqueness, ten Hag said via UtdPlug:

'' His winning mentality. He's always calm. He's always positive. He always thinks about the team. He raises the standards. He [Casemiro] brings balance between attack and defence. He's always in the right position.''

Ten Hag believes these skills make him a valuable asset in both aspects of the game. The manager's praise underscores Casemiro's vital role in the team's dynamics as they aim to compete on all fronts this season.