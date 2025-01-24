“You never scored past me again!” - When Iker Casillas sent message to Lionel Messi after receiving beer bottles for conceding goals to him

Iker Casillas once sent a message to Lionel Messi after receiving a gift for conceding goals to the Argentinean. La Pulga created history in December 2020 by scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona.

In the process, he achieved the feat of scoring the most goals for one club, surpassing the legendary Pele. Budweiser marked the occasion with a commercial campaign to celebrate Lionel Messi.

The beer manufacturer sent out beer bottles to all the 160 goalkeepers the Argentinean had scored against. Every goalkeeper received a bottle for every goal they conceded.

The list contained some of the best custodians in the world including Gianluigi Buffon, Jan Oblak, and Iker Casillas. The Spaniard regularly came up against the diminutive magician during his time with Real Madrid and received 17 bottles.

Casillas shared a picture of him with the 264th bottle on social media, with a special message about his long-term nemesis.

"I thought they wouldn't arrive! But here is my personalised bottle. Congratulations Messi for your record of 644 goals. I remember when you scored your 264th and 265th goals against me... good game, good draw and, best of all, you never scored past me again!" wrote Casillas.

Iker Casillas left Los Blancos in 2015 to join FC Porto, before retiring in 2020. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, left Barcelona in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and currently plays for Inter Miami.

How many times has Lionel Messi faced Iker Casillas in his career?

Lionel Messi faced Iker Casillas 26 times in his career, all in El Clasico, winning 12 games and losing eight. The Spaniard rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu before breaking into the first team in 1999.

He came up against La Pulga for the first time in the 2005/06 campaign, when Barcelona picked up a 3-0 league win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Samuel Eto'o opened the scoring from Messi's ball before Ronaldinho scored a brace.

La Pulga's first goal against Iker Casillas came in the following campaign, at Camp Nou, in a pulsating 3-3 league draw with Messi scoring a hat-trick. The Argentinean's final two goals against the Spaniard, which he referred to in the tweet, arrived in the 2012/13 campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 22nd minute, but La Pulga leveled the score nine minutes later. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner sent the Catalans ahead in the 60th minute, but CR7 leveled the scores six minutes later.

