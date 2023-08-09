“You’re a footballer, you’re not digging roads” – Ex-Manchester United star slams Raphael Varane over schedule complaint

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has lambasted Raphael Varane for his recent comments about the new rules regarding the length of matches.

It was recently announced that stoppage time added to games will be increased in order to reduce time wasting and accurately reflect stoppages in play. Multiple players and managers have criticized the new regulations that could see games exceeding the 100-minute mark often.

The change will be in effect for the 2023/24 campaign and has already been seen during the pre-season. Arsenal's Community Shield final against Manchester City saw more than 12 minutes of added time.

Varane recently commented on the issue, slamming the Premier League officials for their decision. In response to the French defender's comments, Parker told MyBettingSites:

"Stop moaning, Varane. Start concentrating and play as many games as possible. You’re a footballer, you’re not digging roads or working in a foundry."

Parker continued:

"The vast majority of the players are not complaining about the number of games. Managers are using it as an excuse when they have a bad time but if you’re a successful team you have to play a minimum 55 games per season and as a player you should be able to play every single game.”

The former Manchester United star concluded:

“It’s easy nowadays to fake an injury if you don’t want to play. He should try to play for a team in the bottom of the league because that takes a man’s man to fight week in and week out. When you’re playing at Manchester United and you’re whining about too many games you should look yourself in the mirror.”

The extended length of matches was seen at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well, with multiple encounters lasting more than 100 minutes.

"Why are our opinions not being heard?" - Manchester United defender Raphael Varane's comments about new stoppage time rules

Varane took to social media to voice out his concerns about the new stoppage time regulations. The Manchester United defender spoke about the meeting the FA had with the managers and players in the English top tier.

Raphaël Varane @raphaelvarane



From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for… We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules.From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Varane claims that despite multiple concerns raised by players and managers at the meeting, the FA were unwilling to listen and proceeded to implement the regulations.

The former Real Madrid defender wrote on Twitter:

"We had a meeting last week with the FA. They recommended from the referees new decisions and rules. From the managers and players, we have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it’s at a dangerous level for players physical and mental well-being."

"Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100% to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?"

Varane joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 after leaving Madrid. The French international has so far registered 63 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, helping them win the Carabao Cup last season.