“You’re just a s*** Aaron Ramsdale” – Arsenal fans brutally troll Emi Martinez during win over Aston Villa

During Arsenal's triumph over Aston Villa at the Emirates on Friday night, fans mocked Emiliano Martinez with a harsh song about him. After a commanding first-half effort, the Gunners made light work of the Birmingham-based team.

Before Matt Targett was deemed to have fouled Alexandre Lacazette in the box, Thomas Partey headed home his first goal for Arsenal, nodding home an Emile Smith Rowe corner. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty was saved, but the Gabonese international scored the rebound seconds before halftime.

Arsenal deserved their win, which was made much sweeter after the break when Smith Rowe added a third goal on the counter-attack. Mikel Arteta had got his side fired up after their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. Villa scored a consolation goal through Jacob Ramsey as the game ended 3-1 in favour of the Gunners.

One of the subplots of the match was the goalkeeper, with Aaron Ramsdale joining from Sheffield United in the summer. Some people were surprised by the price, especially since the Englishman was more expensive than Martinez. The Argentine had left Arsenal the previous summer and has since established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans give former player a cold reception on his return to the Emirates

But it was a tough night for the 29-year-old on his return to the Emirates, as he was taunted throughout the match by the home crowd. One chant rang round, singing: “Aaron Ramsdale - he's better than you.” But a crueler version echoed round not long after, in the shape of: "You're just a s*** Aaron Ramsdale."

Arsenal looked energized as they thrashed Aston Villa, with Arteta deploying a number of youthful players. Nuno Tavares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White were all signed in the summer and have already made an impact. And Arteta has stated that one of his main goals during the transfer window was to make his Arsenal team more youthful.

He said: "I'm really satisfied with the way we started, our tempo, our urgency, how dominant we were. We really believed we could do it against a really good side. We wanted to put the result on Monday aside.”

"They did [learn from that Crystal Palace draw]. We started to win the game with the reaction they had from Monday. We are the youngest team in the league. We can't change that. We have to find out why these things happen and put them right."

