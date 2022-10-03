"You could see more shock results over the next few weeks" - Pundit reveals why Liverpool will drop more points soon

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Liverpool have lost their fear factor following their slow start to the season.

The Reds' latest setback came when they were held to a 3-3 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on October 1. Their performance in the match was riddled with defensive errors.

The result leaves the Merseysiders ninth in the Premier League table, having won just two of their first seven top-flight encounters this term.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Liverpool fans seeing that their next two PL games are against Arsenal and Man City Liverpool fans seeing that their next two PL games are against Arsenal and Man City 💀 https://t.co/LDgC46zUMm

Jurgen Klopp's side are already 11 points behind league leaders Arsenal and Kenny believes that clubs no longer fear the Merseyside giants. The former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper told Football Insider:

"Once you see teams going there and getting results, other teams model themselves on that to get the results. Teams go there and see Brighton and Newcastle being positive, they think they can do that as well. You could see more shock results over the next few weeks."

He added:

“Liverpool are still a tremendous side but I think you will see sides go there now and nicking points or even winning, you have to worry for them. They have lost that fear factor. I went there a few times with promoted teams, you accept that it’s a game where it is a bonus if you get anything out of it."

He concluded:

“But teams now, they will have a go. They can get something out of those games now when they couldn’t two or three years ago.”

Alan Shearer slams six Liverpool stars following disappointing start to the season

Speaking on Match of the Day following the Reds' draw with Brighton, Shearer was critical of half a dozen senior players at Anfield. He included winger Mohamed Salah and club captain Jordan Henderson for his criticism.

The Premier League's record goalscorer accused Klopp's side of looking leggy, as he stated (as per The Mirror):

"Liverpool looked very leggy, lethargic and tired. If it was a one-off you would sort of accept it but it has happened a few times this season. Trent Alexander-Arnold has taken some criticism for his defending and rightly so at times before it hasn't been good enough, but others need to take responsibility - Van Dijk, [Jordan] Henderson, [Joel] Matip, Thiago, Mo Salah."

He added:

"We're so used to over the years looking at Liverpool and looking at the way they press with the high energy, there was none of that. Liverpool at times couldn't cope with them. They should have been 4-0 down after half an hour."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Leandro Trossard is the first player to score a hat trick against Liverpool at Anfield since Andrey Arshavin in 2009 🍿 Leandro Trossard is the first player to score a hat trick against Liverpool at Anfield since Andrey Arshavin in 2009 🍿 https://t.co/9aAqDhx2bq

