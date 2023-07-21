“You share more photos with this man than my brother in law” – Portuguese agent’s sister responds after she meets Cristiano Ronaldo and family 

Portuguese agent Daniela Lopes received a hilarious comment from her sister after sharing an image with Cristiano Ronaldo on her Instagram. Lopes was recently spotted posing alongside Ronaldo after the Portugal captain played against Benfica at the Estadio Algrave.

Lopez also posted with the 38-year-old after Al-Nassr's game against Celta Vigo. The FIFA agent did the same after the clash against Benfica as she wrote on her Instagram:

"It will always be (very) special, thank you ❤️"

Her sister Tania Lopes commented under the post:

"You share more photos with this man than my brother in law. I don't get it."

Daniela Lopes replied to the comment, writing:

"shiuuuu, I posted one, neither you nor he can complain now."

Lopes specialises in sports management and has previously worked as a team manager for Portuguese club SC Braga.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have concluded their Portugal pre-season camp before their upcoming campaign. The team will now head to Japan to continue their preparations. Al-Alamy will face Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain at the Asian country.

TikTok star Iran Fereira reacted to meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's influence transcends his on-field accolades as the Portugal captain has inspired many to pursue their dreams in life. Iran Fereira, a social media sensation, also idolizes the footballer.

Fereira boasts around 20 million followers on Instagram and is also a sensation on TikTok. The popular influencer recently met with his idol and posted a heartfelt message afterwards, writing:

"I first want to thank God for all of this and then you my troops. After all the difficulties I went through, I walked more than 10km on foot to post a video and my cell phone didn't have the memory to record them. And today, getting where I got is something unbelievable."

He added:

"I fulfilled my dream which was to meet [CRISTIANO] RONALDO, where I thought it would be impossible. For the people who follow me, you know that he was always my inspiration and what happened to me serves as an example for all of you, don't give up on your dreams."

While Ronaldo is approaching the end of his career, his star power remains intact. The Al-Nassr superstar often gets mobbed by fans on and off the field as they seem to take a photo with the five time Ballon d'Or winner.