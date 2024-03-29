Young Africans vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024 

Young Africans trade tackles with Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal on Saturday (March 30).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Azam in the Tanzanian Ligi Kuu Bara. They went ahead through Cement Mzize's 10th-minute strike. Gibril Sillah drew the game level eight minutes later before Feisal Salum scored the winner in the 52nd minute.

Mamelodi, meanwhile, saw off Maritzburg United 2-0 in the NedBank Cup Round of 16 before the international break. Thembinkosi Lorce's late brace saw them book a date with Pretoria University in the quarterfinal.

The Buccaneers now turn their attention to the continent, where they booked their spot at this stage as Group A with 13 points garnered from six games. Young Africans, meanwhile, qualified as runners-up in Group D.

Young Africans vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were drawn in the CAF Champions League qualifiers in 2001. Mamelodi qualified with a 6-5 aggregate win.

Mamelodi are unbeaten in 15 games across competitions, winning 10.

Young Africans are competing in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal for the first time.

Five of Mamelodi's last six competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Young Africans are unbeaten in 17 home games across competitions, winning 16, including the last seven.

Young Africans vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Young Africans are competing at this level for the first time and will hope to extend their stay in the continent.

Yanga Sc are unbeaten at home since May 2023. Their sole draw in this run came in the group stage against continental giants Al Ahly. The Tanzanian champions will be quietly confident of pulling off another positive result against another heavyweight.

Mamelodi, meanwhile, won the inaugural edition of the AFL and will seek to build on that by winning a first CAF Champions League title since 2016. To do so, they need to qualify for the semifinal for the second straight season, and a positive first leg result would be welcome.

Expect the two sides to leave it all to play for in the second leg in South Africa by sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Young 1-1 Mamelodi

Young Africans vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals