Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 Hits & Flops

Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.01K   //    20 Sep 2018, 11:14 IST

A delight
A delighted bunch!

Manchester United registered a crucial 3-0 victory against Swiss League Champions Young Boys. United's French stars Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial scored goals, whilst new recruit Diogo Dalot started as the right back too.

Young Boys could have been more threatening, but they lacked product in the final third and sometimes even looked out of ideas after finding spaces in front of United's defensive box. Luke Shaw returned from his minor injury too, as Brazilian midfielders Fred and Andreas Pereira played part in this victory too.

Here, are five players who endured completely contrasting fortunes in this match.

#5 Hit: Diogo Dalot

Dalot was i
Dalot was in fine form yesterday

The Portuguese right-back was signed in the summer but this was his debut for the first team after having represented the U-23s in a couple of matches. Right from the beginning, Dalot showed some excellent intent to cross the ball into the box.

United’s attacking gameplay is usually quite dominant from the left flank and Dalot’s inclusion could bring some balance to that going ahead. He was defensive aware, as Dalot made six clearances and two interceptions throughout the course of the match.

 It was good to see him fit and running after the knee injury that had delayed his debut for United. On the offensive front, he crossed the ball four times and played six accurate long balls too. Dalot was physically dominating and always looked to overlap his adversary on the flank.

Defensively, he showed immense maturity and capped off an inspiring performance for the team. Moreover, he was able to play throughout the ninety minutes, which is very rare amongst players who just make a return from a knee injury.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Young Boys Football Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford
Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
17 Y/O, Sports Fanatic. I follow football and cricket with avid interest, and writing has become a passion of late. Specialization in transfer window analysis, post/pre-match articles and featured pieces. Articles are regularly published on Sportskeeda, MadAboutEpl, Sportsmonks and Cricfrenzy.
3 reasons why Manchester United beat Young Boys 3-0
RELATED STORY
What is the best Manchester United XI to face Young Boys?
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 major takeaways from...
RELATED STORY
Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 3-0 Young Boys: 3 Players who guided...
RELATED STORY
Young Boys vs Manchester United: Manchester United Player...
RELATED STORY
BSC Young Boys v Manchester United: Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Draw: Manchester City get easy...
RELATED STORY
Ten Greatest Manchester United Players of All Times
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United's suffering can become Barclelona's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us