Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 Hits & Flops

A delighted bunch!

Manchester United registered a crucial 3-0 victory against Swiss League Champions Young Boys. United's French stars Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial scored goals, whilst new recruit Diogo Dalot started as the right back too.

Young Boys could have been more threatening, but they lacked product in the final third and sometimes even looked out of ideas after finding spaces in front of United's defensive box. Luke Shaw returned from his minor injury too, as Brazilian midfielders Fred and Andreas Pereira played part in this victory too.

Here, are five players who endured completely contrasting fortunes in this match.

#5 Hit: Diogo Dalot

Dalot was in fine form yesterday

The Portuguese right-back was signed in the summer but this was his debut for the first team after having represented the U-23s in a couple of matches. Right from the beginning, Dalot showed some excellent intent to cross the ball into the box.

United’s attacking gameplay is usually quite dominant from the left flank and Dalot’s inclusion could bring some balance to that going ahead. He was defensive aware, as Dalot made six clearances and two interceptions throughout the course of the match.

It was good to see him fit and running after the knee injury that had delayed his debut for United. On the offensive front, he crossed the ball four times and played six accurate long balls too. Dalot was physically dominating and always looked to overlap his adversary on the flank.

Defensively, he showed immense maturity and capped off an inspiring performance for the team. Moreover, he was able to play throughout the ninety minutes, which is very rare amongst players who just make a return from a knee injury.

