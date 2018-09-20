Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 major takeaways from the UEFA Champions League game

Manchester United beat Young Boys 3-0 to open their Champions League campaign

Manchester United opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with a sublime 3-0 thrashing of Swiss side Young Boys on Wednesday night. The Red Devils were barely troubled for the majority of the game, as they recorded three points to go top of Group H.

Goals from Paul Pogba (he scored a brace) and Anthony Martial were enough to give Jose Mourinho’s side the needed victory on their return to the big stage. The game also presented the Portuguese the chance to access some of his fringe players ahead of the packed schedules.

The Red Devils may have won but it was by no means a vintage performance, as there were occasions that Young Boys also threatened to cause problems in the final third.

For Mourinho, though, this win should offer him some respite following weeks of pressure over United’s form. Young Boys may not have been the toughest of opposition, but starting the Champions League with a win is always a welcome boost.

Here are five major talking points from the game:

#5 Mourinho beginning to embrace attacking game

Jose Mourinho must have been impressed with his team's performance

When Jose Mourinho joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016, many fans were pessimistic about the style of play he would implement at Old Trafford, and rightly so. Having been used to Sir Alex Ferguson’s all-attacking play, the Red Devils fans were unwilling to accept anything less from the Portuguese.

However, two and half years on, and it looks like the Mourinho is finally embracing the attacking culture at Old Trafford. In their last two games, the Red Devils set out to attack their opponents from the onset, unlike in previous games where they simply sat back.

Against Young Boys on Wednesday, Mourinho’s team showed a lot of fight and purpose and sought to dominate their Swiss opponents from the start. With an array of attacking players in the squad, there is no reason why the Old Trafford faithful should not enjoy beautiful football.

Mourinho remains one of the most pragmatic managers in the game, but he realizes that to win over the United fans, he must alter the way he sets his team up. On the face of the Young Boys performance, it looks like the Portuguese is finally embracing the attacking game.

