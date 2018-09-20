Young Boys 0-3 Manchester United: 5 talking points

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

Manchester United began their Champions League campaign with a comfortable victory over newcomers Young Boys at the Stade de Suisse.

Captain Paul Pogba’s superb left-footed strike gave United the lead against the run of play, before the French star doubled his, and his side’s lead from the penalty spot. Pogba then turned provider in the second half, capitalizing on spaces left behind by a desperate Young Boys’ attack to surge into before feeding compatriot Anthony Martial to slot home United’s third, and secure the points.

Here are the talking points from the game in Switzerland.

#1 Diogo Dalot impresses on United debut

With Antonio Valencia not having traveled with the squad for precautionary measures, all eyes were on United’s summer signing in Diogo Dalot. The ex-Porto fullback, having sufficiently recovered from a knee injury that kept him out of action for over six months, was handed his United debut as he was named in the starting line-up at right back. Doubts were always raised on the capability of a relatively unknown figure on the European stage to perform on the same wavelength.

But almost immediately, the 20-year old displayed the attributes for which United were prepared to shell out a hefty investment on. He displayed the liveliness that one would usually associate Valencia with, pressing high up the pitch and channeling into space on the byline. His pace was a handful for Kevin Mbabu to defend against, as the Portuguese full back outran his opponent a handful of times in the opening 15 minutes.

Once United got the lead, the debutant’s job switched from attack to defence, which, apart from a few glitches while tracking Mbabu, he was able to get done professionally. Although it was not an ‘instant success’ performance, Dalot did provide glimpses of what he brings to the team through his pace down the flank and ability to defend when required to change direction.

