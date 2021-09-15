Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United: Player ratings as Jesse Lingard blunder hands Swiss outfit stoppage-time winner | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Ten-man Manchester United were stunned 2-1 by Young Boys in their opening game of the 2021-22 Champions League season.

Theoson Siebatcheu slotted home the winner in the 95th minute by latching onto a horrific backpass from Jesse Lingard, making Cristiano Ronaldo's goal in vain.

The Portuguese talisman had put Manchester United ahead in the 13th minute with a simple finish off Bruno Fernandes' sublime cross.

However, a red card for Aaron Wan-Bissaka for stamping on Martins Pereira shifted the momentum in the home side's favor.

The Bern outfit started dominating possession and looked threatening on the break too, before finding an equalizer through Moumi Ngamaleu.

With the scores now level, the match opened up a little, although clear-cut chances remained few and far between.

But right when the match was almost up and the sides were about to share the spoils, Lingard, a substitute for Ronaldo, made a clumsy backpass which allowed Siebatcheu to snatch a dramatic winner.

Man Utd have now lost each of their last three Champions League games:



❌ 1-3 vs. PSG

❌ 2-3 vs. RB Leipzig

❌ 2-1 vs. Young Boys



Not even CR7 could save them. pic.twitter.com/j2oVLRpSJb — William Hill (@WilliamHill) September 14, 2021

A shocking result, but this was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's own making, as the Manchester United manager made a lot of questionable substitutions in the game.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 7/10

He made three saves on the night, but the Spaniard's distribution wasn't up to snuff tonight and was also left exposed for Young Boys' second goal too.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 4/10

The right-back was sent off for stamping on Martins Pereira just over half an hour into the game. His dismissal left the Red Devils to play for over an hour with a numerical disadvantage.

🚨 | RED CARD: Wan Bissaka has been sent off.



Ole is forced to sacrifice Sancho for Dalot.



🟡 Young Boys 0-1 Man Utd 🔴#YBMUN #YBBMUN #UCLpic.twitter.com/uK2SYjxrZ5 — TFS - Top Football Show (@TopFootballShow) September 14, 2021

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

He faced little opposition in the first-half but had his hands full after the break when the Swiss outfit upped the ante. Yet the centre-back remained composed and read the game well, making three clearances.

Harry Maguire - 7.5/10

The Manchester United skipper had a busy outing against Young Boys' marauding forwards. He held the fort well, making five clearances, whilst timing his tackles (5 in total) to perfection.

Luke Shaw - 6.5/10

He made a lot of runs and passed the ball around well, but couldn't use all the gap on the left flank to devastating effect.

Danny van de Beek - 6/10

The estranged Manchester United midfielder made some accurate long-balls in hope of sparking counter-attacks. There was little he conjured in the match. Subbed off at the break.

Fred - 7.5/10

An absolute beast in midfield, the Brazilian made several key interceptions to break down the home side's play and distributed the ball excellently. He looked to push Manchester United on the break with some beautiful long-balls.

Jadon Sancho - N/A

He was subbed off by Ole after Wan-Bissaka's red card in a tactical switch, so didn't get enough time to impress. But even before his substitution, the English international was barely seen.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

The Portuguese playmaker set up Ronaldo with an amazing trivela pass, showing incredible vision and technique. Their partnership just keeps blossoming. Also made a lot of runs in behind.

Btw, this Bruno Fernandes assist for Cristiano Ronaldo was sick. #UCLpic.twitter.com/7fwRU4D5oY — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) September 14, 2021

Paul Pogba - 6/10

The in-form Manchester United star, who already has seven assists for the season, couldn't exert his influence in the game tonight. He struggled to keep hold of the ball and misplaced a few passes too.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8/10

He broke the deadlock for Manchester United early on, following up from his brace on Sunday in his second debut for the club. So that's three goals in just two games for him! He's inevitable.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Manchester United in the Champions League again 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5vSpPTEQB6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 14, 2021

Substitutes

Diego Dalot - 6.5/10

He was given a hard time by the Young Boys on the break but, to his credit, made a few important blocks. The right-back fought hard for the ball, winning seven of his 10 ground duels. Also made six tackles, whilst registering five clearances.

Raphael Varane - 6.5/10

The Frenchman could've and should've done better for the Young Boys goal as Ngamaleu easily got the better of him before burying the chance. But otherwise, an assured performance and covered his opposite numbers well on the break.

Nemanja Matic - 6/10

His substitution was a strange one honestly. Ole subbed the Serbian on when Manchester United, playing with 10-man, were level at 1-1 with the clock winding down and in desperate need of a goal. He couldn't make any meaningful impact either.

Jesse Lingard - 4/10

Lingard came on for Ronaldo in another bizarre substitution and barely made an impact going forward. He also gifted the Young Boys the win with an awful backpass.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took off Ronaldo and brought on Lingard to change the game.



Lingard changed the game with a 95th minute assist.



Ole is a tactical genius 👏 pic.twitter.com/fc7CYmRg6w — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) September 14, 2021

Anthony Martial - N/A

The Frenchman was brought on to add more firepower to Manchester United's attack. However, he barely got a whiff of the ball as Young Boys kept much of the possession, leaving him isolated.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee