Young Boys vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The group stages of the UEFA Champions League return this week, and Young Boys will host Atalanta at the Wankdorf Stadion on Tuesday.

Young Boys began their Champions League campaign with a remarkable 2-1 comeback victory over Manchester United back in September. However, the Swiss club lost their next three games, first to Atalanta and then back-to-back losses to Villarreal.

Young Boys now sit bottom of the group with just three points. They are not yet out of the running to qualify to the knockout stages but need a win on Tuesday to sustain any hope.

Atalanta have had mixed results in their European duties this season. They began their Champions League run with a 2-2 draw against Villarreal before beating Young Boys 1-0 in their next game. They then failed to beat Manchester United in two meetings, losing one and drawing the other.

Atalanta sit third in the group with five points, two behind the top two teams in the group. A win on Tuesday will put the Italian side in a good position to advance to the knockout stages of the competition.

Young Boys vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

The two clubs met for the very first time in the reverse fixture of Tuesday's meeting. Atalanta won the game 1-0 thanks to a 68th-minute strike from Italy international Matteo Pessina.

Young Boys Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): L-L-L-W

Atalanta Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): D-L-W-D

Young Boys vs Atalanta Team News

Young Boys

The home team have a rather lengthy list of absentees ahead of Tuesday's game. They include Cedric Zesiger, Mohamed Ali Camara, Joel Monteiro, Esteban Petignat, Fabian Lustenberger, David von Ballmoos, Jean-Pierre Nsame and Christian Fassnacht.

Injured: Cedric Zesiger, Mohamed Ali Camara, Joel Monteiro, Esteban Petignat, Fabian Lustenberger, David von Ballmoos, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Christian Fassnacht

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta

Matteo Lovato and Hans Hateboer are both out with injuries and will miss the Champions League game. Robin Gosens has begun recovery from injury but may not be available for selection.

Injured: Matteo Lovato, Hans Hateboer

Doubtful: Robin Gosens

Suspended: None

Young Boys vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guillaume Faivre, Silvan Hefti, Sandro Lauper, Nicolas Burgy, Ulisses Garcia; Fabian Rieder, Vincent Sierro, Michel Aebischer; Moumi Ngamaleu; Meschak Elia, Jordan Siebatcheu

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso; Berat Djimsiti, Jose Luis Palomino, Rafael Toloi; Joakim Maehle, Teun Koopmeiners, Remo Freuler, Davide Zappacosta; Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Duvan Zapata

Young Boys vs Atalanta Prediction

Young Boys go into the game on Tuesday in poor form. They have lost three Champions League games on the bounce and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. The Bergamo club know anything short of a win could jeopardize their chances of advancing from the group. They should therefore be able to get the job done in Switzerland.

Prediction: Young Boys 1-3 Atalanta

Edited by Peter P