Young Boys vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Young Boys will welcome FC Basel to Stadion Wankdorf for a Swiss Super League round 27 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat away to FC Zurich. Ifeanyi Matthew's goal in the opening minute proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Basel, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Lausanne. Antoine Bernede and Haithem Loucif scored in either half for the visitors, while Dominik Schmid scored a late consolation strike in injury time.

The defeat left the Rotblau in eighth spot in the table, having garnered 31 points from 26 games. Young Boys still lead the way at the summit with 51 points to their name.

Young Boys vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 222nd meeting between the two sides. Basel have 90 wins to their name, Young Boys were victorious on 71 occasions while 60 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2024 when Basel claimed a 1-0 home win.

Four of Young Boys' last five games in all competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Young Boys have won just one of their last seven competitive games (four losses).

Five of Basel's last seven league games have been decided by one goal.

Young Boys vs Basel Prediction

Young Boys have had a fortnight to forget. They have been eliminated from the continent and the cup in this period, while they have also seen their lead at the summit of the league cut down to just one point. They have lost three successive games across all competitions for the first time this season and their poor form led to the parting of ways with former manager Rapphael Wicky.

New manager Joel Magnin will be hoping he can kick off his tenure with victory over Basel. The visitors have lost their last two games across the league and cup but were victorious in the most recent head-to-head.

Young Boys should have a new manager bounce and this could give the players a much-needed boost to get back to their best. We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Young Boys 1-0 Basel

Young Boys vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals