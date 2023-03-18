Young Boys vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023 

Young Boys and Basel will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 25 fixture on Sunday (March 19).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 4-0 home win over Sion. Elia Meschack scored a first-half brace, while Fabian Rieder's second-half double completed the rout.

Basel, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 following a 4-4 aggregate draw. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw in Switzerland, and Bratislava seemingly had their foot in the quarterfinal after taking a two-goal lead in the 17th minute in the second.

However, Basel rallied from the dead, with Zeki Amdouni scoring the equaliser in the third minute of injury time to force extra time and subsequently penalties. A 4-1 victory in the shootout saw Heiko Vogel's side progress to the last eight, where they will face Nice.

The RotBlau will turn their attention back to the league, where they sit in sixth spot, having garnered 31 points from 24 games. Young Boys lead the way at the summit with 51 points and hold a 16-point advantage over second-placed Servette.

Young Boys vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 216 previous occasions, with Basel leading 89-68.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Young Boys claim a comfortable 3-1 home win.

Young Boys are on a 20-game unbeaten run across competitions, with 17 of them coming in the league.

Five of their last six-meetings have had goals at both ends.

Young Boys are unbeaten in their last 11 games against Basel.

Young Boys vs Basel Prediction

Young Boys and Basel have been Switzerland's most dominant sides over the last few years, but the former have been far superior. That's obvious in their 11-game unbeaten streak against Basel.

Basel have been in a rich vein of form and will be boosted by their progress to the Conference League last eight. However, Young Boys have been rampant in their quest to reclaim the league crown and should claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Basel

Young Boys vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes