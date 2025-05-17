Young Boys vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Young Boys and Basel will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League clash on Sunday (May 18th). The game will be played at Stadion Wankdorf.

The hosts will be aiming to build on the 2-1 victory they registered at the same venue over Luzern in midweek. They went ahead through Ebrima Colley's 42nd-minute strike while Levin Winkler equalized in the 66th minute. Cedric Itten stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in injury time.

Basel, meanwhile, saw off Lausanne with a 3-2 comeback away win. They went behind to Jamie Roche's 13th-minute strike while Kevin scored a brace to put the visitors ahead at the break. Benie Traore made it 3-1 10 minutes into the second half while Mamadou Sene pulled one back for the hosts with 12 minutes left in regulation time.

The win saw the champions climb to 70 points. YB are third on 57 points.

Trending

Young Boys vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have 91 wins from the last 225 head-to-head games. Young Boys were victorious 74 times while 60 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Young Boys claimed a 2-1 away win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Basel are currently on an eight-game winning run in the league.

Four of YB's last five league games have produced three goals or more.

Basel have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven away games.

YB are unbeaten in their last eight home games (seven wins).

Young Boys vs Basel Prediction

Young Boys got dethroned as Swiss champions by their imperious visitors. They paid the price for a poor start to the season that effectively ended their title defense before it started. However, the Bern outfit have improved massively in the last few months and are on course to join the champions in the UEFA Champions League. They are two points behind second-placed Servette with two games to go.

Basel ended their 12-year wait for league glory in emphatic fashion. They are unbeaten in their last seven away games, winning each of the last four on the bounce. Their charge has been led by returning fan favorite Xherdan Shaqiri and the Rotblau are on course for the double, with a cup final against Biel to come later in a fortnight.

YB are more in need of the points than their visitors and we are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-2 Basel

Young Boys vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More