Young Boys vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023

Young Boys and Basel battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 10 fixture on Sunday (October 8).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Crvena Zvedza in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Filip Ugrinic and Cedric Itten found the back of the net to help the Bern outfit leave Serbia with a point.

The Swiss champions now turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where they claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 win at Grasshoppers in their last outing.

Basel, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 3-0 home defeat to new boys Lausanne Ouchy. Three players got on the scoresheet to help Lausanne leave with all three points.

The defeat left the Rotblau in tenth spot in the standings, having garnered just five points from eight games. Young Boys, meanwhile, are second with 17 points to show for their efforts after eight outings.

Young Boys vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 220th meeting between the two sides. Young Boys trail 89-70.

Their most recent meeting in April 2023 saw the points shared in a 1-1 draw.

Young Boys are unbeaten in 15 meetings with Basel, winning eight.

Basel are winless in six league games.

Four of Young Boys' last five games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Basel's last five games acrosss competitions have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Young Boys vs Basel Prediction

Young Boys are on course to defend their league crown but sit two points behind leaders FC Zurich.

Meanwhile, it has been another season of struggles for Basel, as they find themselves in the relegation zone rather than competing for European qualification.

The visitors have struggled in this fixture in recent years, so expect Young Boys to cruise to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Basel

Young Boys vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score in both halves

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half