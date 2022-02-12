Young Boys vs Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Separated by just one point and one place in the upper echelons of the Switzerland Super League table, Young Boys and Basel square off at the Stade de Suisse on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw back in December’s reverse fixture.

Young Boys saw their six-game winning streak come to an end last Sunday as they were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw by St. Gallen.

However, they head into Sunday’s game unbeaten in each of their last 10 games in all competitions, claiming seven wins and three draws in that time.

With 36 points from 20 games, Young Boys are currently third in the Super League table, one point off Sunday’s visitors in second place.

Like the hosts, Basel’s four-game winning streak came to an end last time out as they were held to a 3-3 draw by a dogged FC Sion side.

They are currently unbeaten in 12 games across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 loss against St. Gallen back in November.

Basel head into Sunday’s game as the only side unbeaten on the road in the league this season, claiming five wins and five draws from 10 games, and will look to maintain this fine form.

Young Boys vs Basel Head-To-Head

Basel boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 38 wins from the last 87 meetings between the sides. Young Boys have picked up 25 wins in that time, while 24 games have ended all square.

Young Boys Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Basel Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Young Boys vs Basel Team News

Young Boys

Nico Maier, Malubunu Elia, Leandro Zbinden, David von Ballmoos and Esteban Petignat are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Nico Maier, Malubunu Elia, Leandro Zbinden, David von Ballmoos and Esteban Petignat

Suspended: None

Basel

Basel remain without the services of Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta and Andrea Padula, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta and Andrea Padula

Suspended: None

Young Boys vs Basel Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): Anthony Racioppi; Quentin Maceiras, Fabian Lustenberger, Cedric Zesiger, Jordan Lefort; Christian Fassnacht, Vincent Sierro, Sandro Lauper, Fabian Rieder; Joel Monteiro, Jordan Siebatcheu

Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner; Sergio López, Andy Pelmard, Wouter Burger, Noah Katterbach; Pajtim Kasami, Taulant Xhaka; Dan Ndoye, Valentin Stocker, Darian Males; Fedor Chalov

Young Boys vs Basel Prediction

Sunday’s game sees two of the most in-form sides in the Super League go head-to-head and this makes for an exciting watch. With just one point between the sides in the table, we predict a cagey affair with both sides settling for a share of the spoils for a third time on the bounce.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Young Boys 1-1 Basel

Edited by Peter P