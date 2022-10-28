Young Boys vs FC Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022

Young Boys will host FC Basel at the Stade de Suisse in round 14 of the Swiss Super League on Sunday (October 30).

The hosts head into the weekend unbeaten in their last seven outings across competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

Young Boys were denied a second consecutive victory on Saturday, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw against FC Sion. They have now claimed five wins and two draws in their last seven games across competitions.

With 28 points from 13 games, Young Boys are atop the Super League standings with a five-point cushion over second-placed Servette.

Meanwhile, Basel failed to secure their place in the knockouts of the UEFA Europa Conference League in midweek, as they played out a 2-2 draw with FK Zalgiris.

They will now turn their sights to the Super League, where they have lost just once in six games, claiming three wins and two draws since September. With 17 points from 12 games, Basel are fifth in the standings, level on points with sixth-placed Grasshopper Zurich.

Young Boys vs FC Basel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 38 wins from the last 90 meetings, Basel boast a superior record in this fixture.

Young Boys have picked up 26 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 26 occasions.

Young Boys are on a ten-game unbeaten run against the Bebbi, claiming five wins and as many draws since a 3-2 loss in July 2020.

Basel head into the weekend on a run of one win from their last seven games across competitions, losing twice and drawing four times.

Young Boys are unbeaten in seven games, picking up an impressive five wins and two draws since a 2-1 loss against St. Gallen in September.

Young Boys vs FC Basel Prediction

Young Boys and Basel are two of the biggest teams in the Swiss division, so a nail-biting contest could ensue. Young Boys have enjoyed the better of this fixture in recent years and should see off the visitors, albeit by a slender margin.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 FC Basel

Young Boys vs FC Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Young Boys

Tip 2: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been at least 11 corners in eight of the last ten meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in their last five games.)

