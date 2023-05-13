Young Boys vs FC Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

Young Boys will entertain FC Zurich at Stadion Wankdorf in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

Young Boys vs FC Zürich Preview

Young Boys are the new Swiss champions. Their status has been confirmed with four rounds of matches to spare. They have established an unassailable lead atop the table to seal their 16th top-flight title. They maintain a 19-point gap between them and second-placed Servette (67-48).

Young Boys have also earned qualification for the Champions League third qualifying round. They will look to power their total points to around the 80-point mark, but then that would still be short of their 2020-21 record finish of 84 points.

FC Zurich have managed to save their season and are now eying a mid-table finish. Their campaign had been chaotic right from the start of the season. The defending champions were a shadow of themselves, as they spent several months languishing in the basement of the standings.

FCZ sit in eighth place with 37 points, having won eight matches out of 32, drawing 13 and losing 11. In another display of their renewed form, Zürich pulled off a shock 2-0 away win over Basel in their last league game. With nothing left to fight for, Zurich coach Bo Henriksen claims Young Boys will be less formidable.

Young Boys vs FC Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Zurich.

Young Boys have won four times and lost once in their last five matches against Zurich at Stadion Wankdorf.

Young Boys have won all of their last five home matches in all competitions.

Zurich have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Young Boys have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Zurich have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Young Boys vs FC Zürich Prediction

Cedric Itten and Jean-Pierre Nsame have been the architects of much of the hosts’ success so far, scoring 18 and 17 goals respectively. Ulisses Garcia boasts nine assists.

Beninese striker Tosin Aiyegun has maintained his consistency for the visitors, scoring 11 times. He is the league’s fourth top scorer behind the Young Boys duo and Žan Celar of Lugano (14 goals).

Young Boys will likely put in enough effort to prevail despite their champions’ status.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 FC Zürich

Young Boys vs FC Zürich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Young Boys

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Young Boys to score first – Yes

Tip 4: FC Zürich to score - Yes

