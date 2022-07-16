Young Boys vs FC Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23

The Swiss Super League is back for the 2022-23 season and in the campaign opener, reigning champions FC Zurich square off against Young Boys at the Stade de Suisse on Saturday.

Both teams warmed up with a series of friendly games for their campaign opener. Young Boys played five friendly matches, with the last one ending in a 1-1 draw against Furth last Saturday.

Zurich also played five friendlies in the pre-season. After winning their first four games in a row, they suffered a 3-2 defeat against Stuttgart in their final friendly match last Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to get their season underway with a win, so this matchup between the two potential title rivals should make for an interesting watch.

Young Boys vs FC Zurich Head-to-Head

The two sides have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 203 times across all competitions. The two sides have been pretty evenly matched in the fixture, with the visitors enjoying an 81-79 lead in wins while the spoils have been shared 43 times.

The last 15 meetings between the two sides have produced conclusive results, with 12 wins for the hosts and three games ending in a win for Zurich, with all three coming last season.

They last met in league action in April at the Stadion Letzigrund when Zurich secured a 2-1 win in a game which proved crucial in the title race.

Young Boys form guide (Pre-season friendlies): D-W-D-D-W

FC Zurich form guide (Pre-season friendlies): L-W-W-W-W

Young Boys vs FC Zurich Team News

Young Boys

New coach Raphael Wicky will be able to choose from roughly 30 players for the first game of the season. Only Quentin Maceiras and Sandro Lauper were missing from the latest training sessions.

Leandro Zbinden underwent surgery for his hip issue and will miss a significant portion of the initial phase of the season.

Injured: Quentin Maceiras, Sandro Lauper, Leandro Zbinden.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

FC Zurich

There are no reported injuries for the visitors but there are doubts over the availability of Becir Omeragic and Wilfried Gnonto, as the two players have been linked with a move away from the club.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Becir Omeragic, Wilfried Gnonto.

Suspended: None.

Unavailability: None.

Young Boys vs FC Zurich Predicted XIs

Young Boys (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos (GK); Lewin Blum, Mohamed Aly Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Ulisses Garcia; Christian Fassnacht, Fabian Rieder, Fabian Lustenberger, Moumi Ngamaleu; Felix Mambimbi, Jean-Pierre Nsame

FC Zurich (3-5-2): Zivko Kostadinovic (GK); Lindrit Kamberi, Marc Hornschuh, Karol Mets; Fabian Rohner, Antonio Marchesano, Bledian Krasniqi, Blerim Džemaili, Akaki Gogia; Jonathan Okita, Tosin Aiyegun.

Young Boys vs FC Zurich Prediction

Both teams head into the 2022-23 season under new management, with Young Boys announcing Raphaël Wicky as their head coach last month and Zurich naming Franco Foda as their coach.

While Zurich have parted ways with last season's top scorer Assan Ceesay, they have recorded three wins in a row against their western rivals and the odds of another win for them look good.

Prediction: Young Boys 1-2 FC Zurich

