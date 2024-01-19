Young Boys vs GC Zürich Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Young Boys will welcome GC Zürich to Stadion Wankdorf for a Swiss Super League matchday 19 fixture on Saturday (January 20th).

The hosts have not been in action since wrapping 2023 up with a 3-1 away win over Lausanne Ouchi. Darian Males scored a first half brace, with his goals coming either side of Silvere Ganvoula, while Ismael Gharbi scored a 77th-minute consolation strike for Young Boys' opponents.

Grasshoppers, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Yverdon. They took the lead through Tsiy Ndenge's 18th-minute opener while Boris Cespedes drew the game level two minutes before the hour-mark.

The stalemate left them in eighth spot in the table with 21 points to show for their efforts in 18 games. Young Boys have a five-point cushion at the summit of the standings having garnered 38 points from 18 games.

Young Boys vs GC Zürich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 241st meeting between the two sides. Young Boys have 93 wins to their name, GC Zürich were victorious on 92 occasions while 55 previous games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Young Boys claimed a 1-0 away victory.

Four of Young Boys' last five games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Grasshoppers' last five away games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Young Boys' last seven games across competitions have produced over 9.5 corner kicks.

Young Boys have the best home defensive (six goals conceded) and attacking record (25 goals scored) in the league this season.

Young Boys vs GC Zürich Prediction

Young Boys are strolling to another league title and will be expected to kickstart the new year with a victory.

Grasshoppers are the underdogs and their chances could be limited by the fact that they have not won on any of their last nine visits to this stadium (six defeats).

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 4-1 GC Zürich

Young Boys vs GC Zürich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Young Boys/Young Boys