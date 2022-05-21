Young Boys vs Grasshopper Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Young Boys and Grasshopper Zurich will draw the curtains on the 2021-22 Swiss Super League campaign when they square off at the Stade de Suisse on Sunday.

The Grasshoppers will head into the game seeking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win any of the last 12 meetings between the sides since 2017.

Young Boys failed to make it two wins from two on Thursday as they blew a two-goal lead before settling for a 2-2 draw at FC Luzern.

They have now returned to home turf where they are currently on a two-game winning streak and are unbeaten in seven of their eight outings this year.

With 57 points from 35 games, Young Boys are currently third in the Swiss Super League standings, two points off second-placed Basel.

Meanwhile, Grasshopper Zurich returned to winning ways last time out as they claimed a 3-2 victory over St. Gallen on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game winless run, picking up two points from a possible nine.

With 40 points from 35 games, Grasshopper Zurich are seventh in the league table, three points above Luzern in the relegation playoff spot, albeit with a significantly superior goal difference.

Young Boys vs Grasshopper Zurich Head-To-Head

With 35 wins from the last 78 meetings between the sides, Young Boys boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Grasshopper Zurich have picked up 25 wins in that time, while 18 games have ended all square.

Young Boys Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W

Grasshopper Zurich Form Guide: W-D-L-D-W

Young Boys vs Grasshopper Zurich Team News

Young Boys

The hosts will be without the services of Jordan Siebatcheu, Sandro Lauper, Jordan Lefort and Esteban Petignat, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jordan Siebatcheu, Sandro Lauper, Jordan Lefort, Esteban Petignat

Suspended: None

Grasshopper Zurich

The trio of Dion Kacuri, Florian Hoxha and Tomas Ribeiro have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Dion Kacuri, Florian Hoxha, Tomas Ribeiro

Suspended: None

Young Boys vs Grasshopper Zurich Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos; Quentin Maceiras, Mohamed Aly Camara, Cedric Zesiger, Ulisses Garcia; Christian Fassnacht, Fabian Rieder, Fabian Lustenberger, Edimilson Fernandes; Felix Mambimbi, Wilfried Kanga

Grasshopper Zurich Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andre Moreira; Allan Arigoni, Noah Loosli, Ayumu Seko; Lei Li, Hayao Kawabe, Bruno Jordão, Ermir Lenjani; Giotto Morandi, Leo Bonatini, Brayan Riascos

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Young Boys vs Grasshopper Zurich Prediction

While the Grasshoppers will be looking to close out their season with a second consecutive victory, next up is an opposing side who they have failed to beat in each of their last 12 attempts. We predict Young Boys will make use of their home advantage and come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Grasshopper Zurich

Edited by Peter P