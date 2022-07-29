Young Boys vs Grasshopper Zurich prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23 

Young Boys will host Grasshopper Zurich at the Wankdorf Stadium on Sunday in the third matchday of the 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a brilliant start to life under new boss Raphael Wicky and have laid a marker as title contenders early in the season. They beat Sion 3-0 in their last league game, with Wilfried Kanga scoring an early brace before Nicolas Ngamaleu wrapped up the points late in the game.

Young Boys sit atop the league table with six points from an obtainable six. They will be looking to pick up a third consecutive league win when they play this weekend.

Grasshopper Zurich also kicked off their campaign with a win, picking up a clinical 2-1 home victory over Lugano. Wolves loanee Hayao Kawabe scored both goals for the Hoppers before their opponents scored a late consolation goal from the spot.

The visitors have also picked up maximum points this season and will be looking to pick up their first away win of the campaign when they travel to Bern on Sunday.

Young Boys vs Grasshopper Zurich Head-to-Head

The weekend clash will mark the 80th meeting between Young Boys and Grasshopper Zurich. The hosts have won 36 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 25 times. There have been 18 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which YB won 3-0.

Young Boys Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Grasshopper Zurich Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Young Boys vs Grasshopper Zurich

Young Boys

The hosts will be unable to call on the services of Leandro Zbinden, Quentin Maceiras and Sandro Lauper this weekend as the trio have been ruled out with injuries.

Injured: Leandro Zbinden, Quentin Maceiras, Sandro Lauper

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Grasshopper Zurich

Tomas Ribeiro and Florian Hoxha have both been out of action for months due to injuries and will remain out of the squad this weekend as a result.

Injured: Tomas Ribeiro, Florian Hoxha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Young Boys vs Grasshopper Zurich Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): David von Ballmoos; Ulisses Garcia, Mohamed Camara, Fabian Lustenberger, Lewin Blum; Cheikh Niasse; Nicolas Ngamaleu, Christian Fassnacht; Fabian Rieder; Meschack Elia, Wilfried Kanga

Grasshopper Zurich Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andre Moreira; Noah Loosli, Georg Margreitter, Ayumu Seko; Bendeguz Bolla, Hayao Kawabe, Tsiy Ndenge, Amir Abrashi, Dominik Schmid; Giotto Morandi, Francis Momoh

Young Boys vs Grasshopper Zurich Prediction

Young Boys enjoyed a solid pre-season campaign, going unbeaten in their five friendlies. They have carried that form into the new campaign, winning all four of their games so far with an aggregate score of 11-0.

Grasshopper Zurich opened their campaign with a win and will want to build on that this weekend. However, they have lost their last 13 games in this fixture and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-0 Grasshopper Zurich

