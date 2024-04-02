Young Boys vs Grasshoppers Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2024

Young Boys host Grasshoppers Zurich at the Wankdorf Stadium on Thursday for a clash in the Swiss Super League, looking to recover from their latest setback.

Following a 2-0 loss to Lausanne, the Bern outfit were held to a goalless stalemate by Yverdon on Monday, as their poor form continued.

With just one win from their last five league matches, Young Boys have seen their title momentum punctured, as Servette are only a point behind them in second position.

Nonetheless, Joël Magnin's side still have the initiative in their hands, and must recapture their mojo to cross the finish line before it's too late.

On the other hand, Grasshoppers are second from bottom in the table with just 30 points from 29 games, and without a win from their last five top-flight matches.

The Zurich outfit have alternated between a loss and a draw during this run, as defeats to Luzern, Winterthur and Lausanne-Sport were interspersed with stalemates against Lausanne Ouchy and St. Gallen.

Young Boys vs Grasshoppers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 241 clashes between the traditional rivals, and the spoils are closely shared, as Young Boys beat Zurich 94 times, while losing on a close 92 occasions.

Young Boys have already beaten Zurich twice this season, securing a pair of 1-0 wins at home and away, and are now aiming to complete a hat-trick of victories in the fixture.

Zurich have won just one of their last 18 clashes with Young Boys, a 4-1 victory at home in April last year.

Young Boys are unbeaten at home to Zurich in nine games, last suffering a home loss to the side in April 2017.

Zurich are winless in their last five league matches and could go six games without a win for the second time this season (they registered six games without a win between August and September 2023).

Young Boys vs Grasshoppers Prediction

Young Boys are on a poor run of form, but then, so are Grasshoppers. So, we certainly do not expect fireworks in this match. There may not even be a winner on the day, with the rivals playing out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Young Boys 1-1 Grasshoppers

Young Boys vs Grasshoppers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes