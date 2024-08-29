Young Boys vs Lausanne Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024 

Young Boys welcome Lausanne to Stadion Wankdorf for a Swiss Super League matchday six fixture on Saturday (August 31). The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win at Galatasaray in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off in midweek.

Alln Virginius scored an 87th-minute winner to help his side book their spot in the tournament with a 4-2 aggregate win. The Bern outfit now turn their attention back to the domestic scene, where they haven't been in action since a 2-2 draw at Yverdon three weeks ago.

Lausanne, meanwhile, are coming off a comfortable 7-0 away routing of Champel in the Swiss Cup. Alvyn Sanches scored a brace, while Alban Ajdini, Konrad de la Fuente, Teddy Okou, Fabricio Oviedo and Jamie Roche also got on the scoresheet.

Les bleu et blanc's last league game came in a 2-0 defeat at Zurich three weeks ago. The loss left them in 10th spot in the points table, having garnered three points from four games, while Young Boys are bottom of the standings with two points.

Young Boys vs Lausanne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have 82 wins from their last 180 head-to-head games with Lausanne, who have won 57 times.

Their most recent clash in March saw Lausanne claim a 2-0 home win.

Young Boys' last five competitive games have had 15 yellow cards and four red cards issued.

Four of Lausanne's five competitive games this season have produced at least three goals.

Seven of Young Boys' eight competitive games this term have produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Young Boys' five league games have had goals at both ends.

Young Boys vs Lausanne Prediction

Young Boys have had a disastrous start to their title defence, going winless in five games, losing three. Things have been more upbeat on the continent, where with their goal of making the Champions League achieved, they can now channel their focus back to the league.

Lausanne, meanwhile, started their campaign with a win over Basel but have lost their three league games since then. Expect Young Boys to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Lausanne

Young Boys vs Lausanne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score over 1.5 goals

