Young Boys vs Lausanne Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2025 

Young Boys and Lausanne will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 27 clash on Saturday (March 8th). The game will be played at Stadion Wankdorf.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Grasshoppers last weekend. Sonny Kittel broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Lausanne, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Servette. Miroslav Stevanovic's 14th-minute penalty settled the contest.

The loss left them in sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 37 points from 26 games. Young Boys are level on points and one spot below them.

Young Boys vs Lausanne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have 83 wins from the last 182 head-to-head games. Lausanne have been victorious on 57 occasions while 42 games have been drawn.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Young Boys claimed a 2-1 away win.

Eleven of the last 13 head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Young Boys' last seven games across competitions, including each of the last four, have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Six of Lausanne's last seven away games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Young Boys' last 12 games across competitions have produced an average of 11.8 corner kicks.

Young Boys vs Lausanne Prediction

Young Boys had won four of their five league games preceding theiir clash with Grasshoppers last weekend. The Bern outfit saw their momentum halted, despite controlling proceedings for most of the game and creating far more chances than their hosts. The final spot in the Championship playoff spot is on offer here and a win for YB would see them climb above their visitors into the top six.

Lausanne won their final two games in 2024 but have made a poor start to the year. Magnin Ludovic's side have won just one of eight league games played this year (four draws) and are winless at this ground since 2012.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Lausanne

Young Boys vs Lausanne Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks

