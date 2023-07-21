Young Boys vs Lausanne Sport Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2023

Young Boys will host Lausanne Sport at the Wankdorf Stadion on Sunday in the opening round of the 2023-24 Swiss Super League campaign.

The home side enjoyed a brilliant campaign last season which saw them win their fifth league title in six seasons and their first Swiss Cup title since the 2019-20 campaign. They finished comfortably atop the league table last season with 74 points from 36 games, 16 points above second-placed Servette.

Young Boys went on to enjoy a strong pre-season campaign which saw them pick up five wins and two draws from their seven friendlies and will be looking to carry that momentum into the new season.

Lausanne performed well in the Swiss second tier last season as they secured an automatic and immediate return to the Super League. They finished second in the Challenge League with 61 points from 36 games and will be targeting a lengthy stay in the top flight.

Young Boys vs Lausanne Sport Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 40 meetings between Young Boys and Lausanne, the hosts have won 27 times while the visitors have won just four times. There have been nine draws between the two teams in that period.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 14 games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 17 games in this fixture.

Young Boys were the most prolific side in the Super League last season with a goal tally of 82.

Lausanne had the best defensive record in the Challenge League last season with a goal concession tally of 43.

YB were the only side in the top two tiers of Swiss football to go undefeated on home turf last season.

Young Boys vs Lausanne Sport Prediction

Young Boys are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last nine games. They performed brilliantly on home turf last season and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's game.

Lausanne ended the previous campaign on a four-game unbeaten streak and lost just one of their final eight league games. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the home side win this one.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Lausanne Sport

Young Boys vs Lausanne Sport Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Young Boys

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last six matchups)