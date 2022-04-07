Young Boys vs Lausanne Sport prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Young Boys and Lausanne Sport will battle for three points in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Basel last weekend. A 78th-minute strike by Wilfried Kanga helped them leave St. Jakob-Park with a point.

Lausanne claimed maximum points with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Servette. Mohamed Amdouni scored a hat-trick to help his side cruise to a comfortable victory.

Despite the win, they remain rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just 16 points from 28 matches and are 13 points away from safety.

Young Boys sit in third spot on 46 points, level on points with fourth-placed Lugano in the race for continental qualification.

Young Boys vs Lausanne Sport Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 174 occasions in the past and Young Boys have a superior record with 78 wins to their name.

Lausanne were victorious in 56 games, while 40 previous fixtures ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting. Stjepan Kukuruzovic scored an injury-time penalty to help Lausanne snatch a point in a 2-2 draw on home turf in March.

Young Boys form guide: D-L-D-D-L

Lausanne form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Young Boys vs Lausanne Sport Team News

Young Boys

Christian Fassnacht, Joel Monteiro, Esteban Petignat and Miralem Sulejmani have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Christian Fassnacht, Joel Monteiro, Esteban Petignat, Miralem Sulejmani

Suspension: None

Lausanne Sport

Simone Grippo, Lamine Kone, Goduine Koyalipou, Maxen Kapo and Aldin Turkes are all unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Injuries: Simone Grippo, Lamine Kone, Goduine Koyalipou, Maxen Kapo, Aldin Turkes

Suspension: None

Young Boys vs Lausanne Sport Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos (GK); Jordan Lefort, Fabian Lustenberger, Lewin Blum, Cedric Zesiger; Felix Mabimbi, Vincent Sierro, Fabian Rieder, Nicolas Ngameleu; Jordan Siebatcheu, Wilfried Kanga

Lausanne Sport Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mory Diaw (GK); Maxime Poundje, Anel Husic, Armel Zohouri; Adrein Trebel, Hicham Mahou, Rodrigo Pollero, Stjepan Kukuruzovic, Sofiane Alakouch; Mohamed Amdouni, Alvyn Sanches

Young Boys vs Lausanne Sport Prediction

Young Boys' inconsistent displays this term mean their title defense is already over, while they are also in danger of missing out on European qualification.

They will, however, welcome the visit of the bottom-placed side in the league, although it could potentially be tricky given Lausanne's recent form. Games involving the two sides tend to be high-scoring affairs and we are backing that trend to continue in a narrow victory for Young Boys.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-2 Lausanne

