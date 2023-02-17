Young Boys vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023 

Young Boys will welcome Lugano to Stadion Wankdorf for a matchday 21 fixture in the Swiss Super League on Saturday (February 18).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 5-1 comeback win over St Gallen at the same venue last weekend. Lukas Gortler gave St Gallen a shock lead in the third minute, but Young Boys responded almost immediately, Cedric Itten. Kastriot Imeri put his side ahead in the 17th minute before Itten, Christian Fassnacht and Fabian Rieder scored in the second half to rubberstamp the win.

Lugano, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Luzern at home. Asumah Abubakar and Zan Celar scored first-half goals.

The draw left them in fourth spot, having garnered 28 points from 20 games. Young Boys lead the way at the summit and hold a 13-point advantage over second-placed Servette.

Young Boys vs Lugano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 153 previous occasions. Young Boys lead 62-46.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Young Boys win 4-1 away.

Five of Young Boys' last six games acrosscompetitions have produced at least three goals.

Lugano have kept just one clean sheet in their last five league games.

Young Boys are unbeaten in the last 11 games at home against Lugano, winning nine, including the last four.

Young Boys have conceded just six goals at home in the league this term. They also have the best attack, with 30 goals scored in ten games.

Young Boys vs Lugano Prediction

Young Boys have been rampant in their quest to wrest the league crown, with their early ouster from European football seemingly a blessing in disguise.

The Bern outfit are on a 15-game unbeaten run across competitions as they aim to win a domestic double. Lugano, meanwhile, are without a win at the Wankdorf Stadium in 11 attempts and are outsiders to leave with anything.

The hosts should claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 4-1 Lugano

Young Boys vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to win both halves

