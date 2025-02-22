Young Boys vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Young Boys and Lugano will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 25 clash on Sunday (February 23rd). The game will be played at Stadion Wankdorf.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Winterthur last weekend. Matteo Di Giusto stepped off the bench and scored the match-winner with six minutes left on the clock.

Lugano, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Luzern. Yanis Cimignani broke the deadlock midway through the second half while Mohamed Belhadj made sure of the result with just one minute left in regulation time.

The victory saw the Bianconeri climb to the summit of the standings, having garnered 42 points from 24 games. Young Boys are seventh with 34 points to their name.

Young Boys vs Lugano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have 62 wins from the last 165 head-to-head games. Lugano were victorious 49 times while 48 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Young Boys claimed a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Nine of Lugano's last 10 games across competitions have seen both sides score, with eight games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Young Boys' last nine games across competitions have produced an average of 11.6 corner kicks.

Five of Young Boys' last seven games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Young Boys vs Lugano Prediction

Young Boys were seemingly resurgent, winning three consecutive games before crashing down to earth with their defeat last weekend. Remarkably, YB's victory in the reverse fixture is their sole victory in the last five head-to-head games (two losses).

Lugano are three-time Swiss champions. However, the third and last of those triumphs came over seven decades ago in 1949. Mattia Croci-Torti's side will be hoping to build on their second-placed finish last season and currently hold a one-point advantage at the summit.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Lugano

Young Boys vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

