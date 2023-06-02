Young Boys vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2023 

Young Boys will host Lugano at the Wankdorf Stadium on Sunday in the 2022-23 Schweizer Cup final.

The home side have enjoyed a solid campaign and can now crown it with a cup title this weekend. They saw off Schoenberg, Stade Ls Ouchy, Lausanne and Thun in their first four rounds of the cup competition before beating Basel 4-2 in the semifinals back in April.

Young Boys are seven-time winners of the domestic cup, with their most recent triumph coming back in the 2019-20 campaign.

Lugano closed out their Swiss Super League campaign in strong fashion and will now be looking to carry that momentum onto the cup final on Sunday. They faced Servette last time out in the cup competition, playing out a 2-2 draw after extra-time and then going on to win on penalties.

The visitors are the current holders of the Swiss Cup. Victory on Sunday will see Lugano become the first team to win the cup competition in consecutive seasons since Basel's successful title defense in the 2007-08 campaign.

Young Boys vs Lugano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 40th meeting between Young Boys and Lugano. The hosts have won 21 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won eight times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a three-game winless streak in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Young Boys are the only side in the Swiss top-flight this season yet to lose a domestic game on home turf.

Only six of Lugano's 15 league wins this season have come away from home.

Young Boys vs Lugano Prediction

Young Boys have lost just one of their last six games. They are undefeated on home turf all year and will fancy their chances ahead of the cup final on Sunday.

Lugano are on a brilliant 11-game unbeaten streak, picking up seven wins and four draws in that period. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this weekend.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Lugano

Young Boys vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Young Boys

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 11 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven matchups)

Poll : 0 votes