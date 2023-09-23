Young Boys vs Lugano Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24, 2023

Young Boys welcome Lugano to the Stadion Wankdorf in the Swiss Super League on Sunday (September 24).

The hosts will endeavour to return to winning ways after a 3-1 home setback against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. That snapped their ncredible 16-game undefeated streak as they switch focus to the Super League, with eyes on the top spot.

Young Boys won the league last season and have got off to a solid title defence, winning three of five games and drawing twice. They sit one point behind first-placed Zurich (12-11) with a game in hand. Young Boys are tied on 11 points with St. Gallen and Luzern, who're looking to capitalise on YB's slip-up.

Lugano, meanwhile, are also top contenders for the title. They're in fifth place with nine points and also have one game in hand. They were held at home to a goalless draw by Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. In their previous away game, they beat Nancy 2-0 in the Swiss Cup.

Bianconeri finished third last season and have a point to prove in the ongoing campaign. However, they have work to do to end their 74-year top-flight title drought. They lost to Young Boys 3-2 in the Swiss Cup but won the two sides’ previous league clash 2-0.

Young Boys vs Lugano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games against Lugano.

The hosts have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games with Lugano.

Young Boys have won their last five home games across competitions.

Lugano have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Young Boys have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games while Lugano have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Young Boys: L-W-W-W-D; Lugano: D-W-L-L-L

Young Boys vs Lugano Prediction

Young Boys boast 11 goals against six conceded Cedric Itten, Jean-Pierre Nsame and Joel Monteiro have contributed two goals apiece.

Lugano, meanwhile, have scored 12 goals against seven conceded. Renato Steffen, Shkelqim Vladi and Zan Celar have been the shinning lights in attack with two goals apiece.

Expect Young Boys to come out on top, thanks to their better form and home advantage.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Lugano

Young Boys vs Lugano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Young Boys

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Young Boys to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Lugano to score - Yes