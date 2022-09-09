Young Boys vs Lugano prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2022-23 

Young Boys will welcome Lugano to Stadion Wankdorf for a matchday eight fixture in the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

The hosts will look to get back to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat at St. Gallen last weekend in a game that saw both teams reduced to nine men. All three goals came after the break, with Daouda Guindo and Isaac Schmidt scoring either side of Cedric Zesiger to guide Young Boys to victory.

Lugano, meanwhile, secured maximum points in a 2-1 away victory over defending champions FC Zurich. Renato Steffen and Mohamed Amoura scored in either half to inspire the win.

The win propelled them to sixth spot in the standings, with nine points from seven games. Young Boys dropped to second place and are one point behind table-toppers St. Gallen.

Young Boys vs Lugano Head-to-Head

This will be the 150th meeting between the two teams. Young Boys lead 59-45 in wins, while 45 games have ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in May, where a second-half fightback inspired by Mohamed Amoura's brace guided Lugano to a 3-1 comeback home win.

Young Boys form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Lugano form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Young Boys vs Lugano Team News

Young Boys

Christian Fassnacht is sidelined with a muscle injury. Alexandre Garcia and Cedric Zesiger are suspended due to the red card they received against St. Gallen.

Injured: Christian Fassnacht

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Cedric Zesiger, Alexandre Garcia

Unavailable: None

Lugano

Mickael Facchinetti is the only injury concern for the hosts. Adrian Durrer and Kreshnik Hajrizi are doubts for the game.

Injured: Mickael Facchinetti

Doubtful: Adrian Durrer, Kreshnik Hajrizi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Young Boys vs Lugano Predicted XIs

Young Boys (4-3-3): David von Ballmoos (GK); Loris Benito, Lewin Blum, Mohamed Camara, Kevin Ruegg; Vincent Sierro, Filip Ugrinic, Donat Rrudhani; Fabian Rieder, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Elia Meschack

Lugano (4-3-3): Amir Saipi (GK); Milton Valenzuela, Lars Mai, Fabio Daprela, Allan Arigoni; Jonathan Sabbatini, Ousmane Doumbia, Mohamed Mahmoud; Maren Haile-Selassie, Zan Celar, Hicham Mahou

Young Boys vs Lugano Prediction

Young Boys will be keen to get their campaign back on track as they look to reclaim their league crown. The hosts enter the game as favourites, but their expansive style means Lugano are likely to create enough chances to find the back of the net.

The hosts should claim a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Lugano

