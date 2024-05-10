Young Boys vs Lugano prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2023-24 

Young Boys and Lugano will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League Championship playoff fixture on Saturday (May 11th). The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win over FC Zurich.

Silvere Ganvoula and Cedric Itten scored in either half to guide Young Boys to all three points.

Lugano, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to St. Gallen. Christian Witzig's 44th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss saw them drop to third spot in the table, having garnered 59 points from 34 games. Young Boys lead the way at the summit on 68 points.

Young Boys vs Lugano Head-to-Head

Young Boys have 64 wins from the last 159 head-to-head games. Lugano were victorious on 47 occasions while 48 games ended in a draw. Their most recent clash came in February 2024 when they shared the spoils in a 3-3 stalemate.

Young Boys form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Lugano form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Young Boys vs Lugano Team News

Young Boys

Fabian Lustenberger (hip), Filip Ugrinic (finger) and Loris Benito (ACL) are unavailable due to injuries. Silvere Ganvoula is suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Fabian Lustenberger, Filip Ugrinic, Loris Benito

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Silvere Ganvoula

Lugano

Kreshnik Hajrizi has been ruled out for the season with a Hamstring injury. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Kreshnik Hajrizi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Young Boys vs Lugano Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos (GK); Jaouen Hadjam, Aurele Amenda, Mohamed Camara, Saidy Janko; Joel Monteiro, Sandro Lauper, Cheikh Niasse, Darian Males; Cedric Itten, Elia Meschack

Lugano Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Amir Saipi (GK); Albian Hajdari, Lukas Mai, Ousmane Doumbia; Yanis Cimignani, Mahmoud Hadj, Anto Grgic, Uran Bislimi; Mattia Bottani, Renato Steffen; Zan Celar

Young Boys vs Lugano Prediction

Young Boys are on the verge of successfully defending their league crown and a victory here would leave them needing just one more win to lift the title.

Lugano, for their part, saw their 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end (10 wins). The defeat practically ended their slim title hopes, with Mattia Croci-Torti's side nine points behind their hosts with four games to go.

We are tipping Young Boys to claim a routine win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Lugano