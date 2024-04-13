Young Boys vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024 

Young Boys welcome Luzern to Stadion Wankdorf for a Swiss Super League matchday 32 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to St. Gallen last weekend. Mihailo Stevanovic and Lukas Gortler scored in either half to give the home side a 2-0 lead by the 71st minute. However, Young boys fought back to snatch a draw courtesy of goals from Silvere Ganvoula and Joel Mvuka Mugisha.

Luzern, meanwhile, also shared the spoils last time out, albeit in a less thrilling but tempestous goalless draw at home to Lausanne.

The stalemate left them in seventh spot in the table, having garnered 43 points from 31 games. Young Boys still lead the way at the summit with 59 points to their name.

Young Boys vs Luzern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 183rd meeting between the two sides. Youg Boys were victorious on 90 occasions, and Luzern were victorious in 46 previous games while 46 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when Young Boys claimed a 6-1 home win.

Fourteen of the last 15 head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Young Boys have conceded just nine goals in 15 home games this season - the best in the league. Their home attacking record is also the best (40 goals scored).

There have been 22 yellow cards issued in Luzern's last three games.

Young Boys have averaged 10.9 corner kicks per game this season (the highest in the league) - above the 10.1 average of the league.

Young Boys vs Luzern Prediction

Young Boys had a bit of a wobble between February and March but Servette failed to take advantage. Their slump saw them suffer an early ouster in the cup and led to the parting of ways with Raphael Wicky. His replacement, Joel Magnin, has opened up a five-point gap at the summit and the Bern outfit look set to successfully retain their league crown.

Luzern are just one point outside the Championship playoff spots, while a late surge for European qualification is not entirely out of the cards.

Both sides tend to have a go at one another when they square off and another entertaining game could be on the cards. We expect Young Boys to secure the win.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Luzern

Young Boys vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 35 booking points