Young Boys vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2023 

Young Boys and Luzern battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 31 fixture on Sunday (April 30).

The hosts will look to bounce back to winning ways, having suffered a harrowing 4-1 defeat at Grasshoppers in midweek. Petar Pusic scored a brace, while Shkelqim Demhasaj netted once and provided an assist to inspire their side to a shock win.

Despite the defeat, Young Boys retain a healthy lead atop the standings. They hold a 16-point advantage over second-placed Luzern, having garnered 61 points from 30 games.

Luzern, meanwhile, are coming off a comeback 3-1 win over Winterthur at home. Joaquin Ardaiz put Winterthur ahead in the 25th minute, but goals from Pius Dorn, Dejan Sorgic and Pascal Schurpf helped Luzern complete the comeback.

The win saw them usurp Young Boys into second spot, having garnered 45 points from 30 games.

Young Boys vs Luzern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 180th meeting between the two sides. Young Boys lead 88-46.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw the spois shared in a 1-1 draw.

Eleven of their last 12 games have had goals at both ends.

Young Boys are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings with Luzern, winning eight.

Young Boys are unbeaten in 12 home games across competitions, winning ten times.

Luzern have the best away record in the league this term, having garnered 25 points from 15 matches. Their 27 goals scored on the road is also more than any other team.

Young Boys vs Luzern Prediction

Young Boys are champions-in-waiting, and barring a collapse of epic proportions, will win a 16th league title in the coming weeks. The Bern outfit could effectively be crowned champions if they avoid defeat this weekend and will want to have their coronation in style.

Luzern, meanwhile, are still mathematically in the title race, but a more realistic target will be holding on to second spot to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

Young Boys should claim a comfortable win, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Luzern

Young Boys vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

