Young Boys vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Young Boys will welcome Luzern to Stadion Wankdorf for a Swiss Super League matchday 14 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to European champions Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. Erling Haaland scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Phil Foden's first-half injury-time goal.

Young Boys will turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them claim a 4-1 away win over Winterthur.

Luzern, meanwhile, claimed a routine 2-0 home win over Grasshopper last weekend. Teddy Okou and Ardon Jashari scored in either half to guide their side to the win.

The victory left Die Leuchten in fifth spot with 21 points to show for their efforts in 13 games. Young Boys still lead the way at the summit with 25 points to their name.

Young Boys vs Luzern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 181 occasions in the past. Young Boys have 89 wins to their name, Luzern were victorious in 46 previous games, the same number of draws that have been played out.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw in August 2023.

Thirteen of the last 14 head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Young Boys are unbeaten in the last 15 head-to-head games, winning eight games in this run.

Luzern are winless in their last six away games in all competitions in regulation time (four losses).

Seven of Young Boys' eight home games in all competitions this season have produced three goals or more.

Young Boys vs Luzern Prediction

Young Boys are on course to successfully defend their league title and currently hold a one-point advantage at the summit of the standings as well as a game in hand.

Luzern are the underdogs on paper but could spring an upset if given the opportunity.

The difference in quality between the two sides means that there should ostensibly be only one winner here. We are tipping Young Boys to claim maximum points in a high-scoring victory.

Prediction: Young Boys 3-1 Luzern

Young Boys vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score in both halves