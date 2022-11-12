Young Boys vs Luzern Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13 2022

Young Boys and Luzern will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 16 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 5-1 away victory over Lausanne in the Swiss Cup. Donat Rrudhani opened the scoring in the fourth minute, while Elia Meschack rounded up the scoring with his 86th-minute strike.

Luzern fell to a 2-0 defeat against Basel in a rescheduled league fixture on Wednesday. Darian Males broke the deadlock from the spot in the sixth minute, while Bradley Fink made sure of the result with three minutes to go.

The defeat left Luzern in fifth spot with 20 points to their name from 15 matches. Young Boys lead the way at the summit of the table with 32 points and have a seven-point advantage over second-placed Servette.

Young Boys vs Luzern Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Young Boys have 86 wins from their 175 previous meetings with Luzern. Sunday's visitors have 46 wins, while 43 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October when Young Boys claimed a 2-1 away victory.

The last 10 head-to-head meetings saw both teams find the back of the net, with eight games producing three or more goals.

Six of Luzern's last eight matches in all competitions saw both sides find the back of the net.

Luzern are winless in their last seven away games against Young Boys, losing five matches.

Young Boys vs Luzern Prediction

Young Boys are cruising to a 16th league crown and will want to maintain or better their seven-point advantage at the summit heading into the World Cup break.

Luzern are massive underdogs in the game and the difference in quality between the two sides is highlighted by the fact that Luzern are winless in 11 games against Young Boys.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Young Boys 4-1 Luzern

Young Boys vs Luzern Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Young Boys to win both halves

Tip 4 Over 2.5 goals

