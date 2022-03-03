Young Boys vs Luzern prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22 

The Young Boys will welcome Luzern to the Stadion Wankdorf for a matchday 25 fixture in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat away to Servette on Tuesday. Alex Schalk's third-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat saw the defending champions fall further off the pace in their quest to retain their league crown. They still sit in second spot on 43 points but are now 13 points behind table-toppers Zurich.

Luzern fell to a 2-0 defeat to Zurich FC on home turf a day later. Assan Ceesay and Wilfred Gronto scored in either half to secure the win for the visiting side. The defeat left them in ninth spot and they are now nine points away from safety.

Young Boys vs Luzern Head-to-Head

The Young Boys have 39 wins from their last 68 matches against Luzern. The visitors were victorious on 13 occasions, while 16 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came at their most recent meeting in October 2021. Nicolas Ngameleu scored an injury-time equalizer to cancel out Marvin Schulz's first-half goal for Luzern in a 1-1 draw.

Young Boys form guide: L-W-D-W-D

Luzern form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Young Boys vs Luzern Team News

Young Boys

The hosts have several fitness issues to worry about. Christian Fassnacht, Joel Monteiro, Esteban Petignat, Quentin Maceiras, Mohamed Ali Camara and Miralem Sulejmani have all been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Christian Fassnacht, Joel Monteiro, Esteban Petignat, Mohamed Ali Camara, Quentin Maceiras, Miralem Sulejmani

Suspension: None

Luzern

Noah Rupp, Pascal Schurpf, Dejan Sorgic and Thoma Monney are both unavailable due to injuries. Martin Frydek was injured in the last game against FC Zurich and is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Noah Rupp, Pascal Schurpf, Dejan Sorgic, Thoma Monney

Doubtful: Martin Frydek

Suspension: None

Young Boys vs Luzern Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos (GK); Jordan Lefort, Fabian Lustenberger, Lewin Blum, Cedric Zesiger; Felix Mabimbi, Vincent Sierro, Fabian Rieder, Nicolas Ngameleu; Jordan Siebatcheu, Wilfried Kanga

Luzern Predited XI (4-3-3): Marius Muller (GK); Silvan Sidler, Denis Simani, Marco Burch, Mohamed Drager; Filip Ugrinic, Ardon Jasari, Marvin Schulz; Samuele Campo, Asumah Abubakar, Nikola Cumic

Young Boys vs Luzern Prediction

The Young Boys are overwhelming favorites and will be eager to get back to winning ways following their shocking defeat in midweek.

Luzern have improved in recent weeks but the difference in quality between the two sides means getting anything out of the game could be a tough ask.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-0 Luzern

