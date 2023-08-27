Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2023

Young Boys will welcome Maccabi Haifa to the Wankdorf Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs on Tuesday.

The two teams met in Haifa in the first leg last week, which ended in a goalless draw, so it all comes down to how they perform in the second leg on Tuesday. Both teams did not play in their respective leagues over the weekend and will head into the decisive match well-rested.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their 2023-24 season, recording three wins and playing three draws in six games across all competitions. The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their nine competitive games thus far.

The visitors booked their place in the group stage of the competition through the playoffs last season and will look to repeat the feat. The hosts, meanwhile, were eliminated from the playoffs of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season on penalties and will look to improve upon that performance here.

Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. Maccabi met a Swiss team for the first time while it was the fourth meeting against an Israeli opponent for the hosts.

The hosts have a decent record against Israeli teams, with a win and a defeat respectively, and two draws in the four meetings.

Young Boys are unbeaten at home in all competitions since a 1-0 defeat in the Conference League playoffs against Anderlecht last season. They have won their two competitive home games thus far this season with a 7-3 aggregate scoreline.

The visitors have won three of their four away games in all competitions this term, scoring eight goals while conceding just twice in that period.

Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

The hosts are the reigning Swiss champions and have continued their fine form into the 2023-24 season, while they are unbeaten in their six games thus far. They have scored 10 goals in these games while conceding six times. Their home advantage will be their biggest asset in this match as they have won 15 of their last 18 competitive home games.

The Greens have suffered just one defeat in their seven games in the Champions League qualifiers and will look to build on this form in this match. While they head into the match in good form, considering the hosts' unbeaten run this season and impressive home record, we expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Young Boys 2-1 Maccabi Haifa

Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Young Boys to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cédric Itten to score or assist any time - Yes