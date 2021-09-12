Young Boys vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Young Boys are set to play Manchester United at The Wankdorf Stadium on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Young Boys come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Andre Breitenreiter's FC Zurich. Goals from winger Christian Fassnacht and DR Congo international Meschak Elia and a second-half brace from midfielder Michel Aebischer ensured victory for David Wagner's Young Boys.

Manchester United, on the other hand, beat Steve Bruce's Newcastle United 4-1 in the Premier League. A brace from Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes and forward Jesse Lingard sealed the deal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United. Spanish right-back Javi Manquillo scored the consolation goal for Newcastle United.

Young Boys vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester United have won both the games.

🗣️ "My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theatre of Dreams."



🔴 Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice on his Manchester United comeback ⚽️⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/h1HQIfBa2S — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 11, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the UEFA Champions League, with Manchester United beating their opponents 1-0. A late second-half goal from Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini secured the win for Manchester United.

Young Boys form guide in the Swiss Super League: W-D-L-D-W

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-D-W

Young Boys vs Manchester United Team News

Young Boys

Young Boys will be without experienced midfielder Fabian Lustenberger, Cameroonian forward Jean-Pierre Nsame and young striker Joel Monteiro. There are doubts over the availability of French left-back Jordan Lefort and midfielder Esteban Petignat.

Injured: Jean-Pierre Nsame, Fabian Lustenberger, Joel Monteiro

Doubtful: Jordan Lefort, Esteban Petignat

Suspended: None

Manchester United

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, young Ivorian winger Amad Diallo and star forward Marcus Rashford. There are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, centre-back Phil Jones, Scotland international Scott McTominay and veteran Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani.

Injured: Alex Telles, Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford

Doubtful: Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Phil Jones, Dean Henderson

Suspended: None

Young Boys vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Young Boys Predicted XI (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos, Silvan Hefti, Sandro Lauper, Mohamed Ali Camara, Ulisses Garcia, Christian Fassnacht, Christopher Martins Pereira, Michel Aebischer, Moumi Ngamaleu, Meschak Elia, Jordan Siebatcheu

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Donny van de Beek, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Jesse Lingard, Cristiano Ronaldo

Young Boys vs Manchester United Prediction

Young Boys have a new manager at the helm in the form of David Wagner. The 49-year old is no stranger to Premier League sides, having managed Huddersfield Town before. After a disappointing spell with Schalke, Wagner's stock has taken a dip, and a good stint with his current side will surely help him.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence. The return of Cristiano Ronaldo has filled Old Trafford with positivity, while new stars like Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho have enjoyed good starts as well.

Manchester United will be the favourites to win this game.

Also Read

Prediction: Young Boys 0-2 Manchester United

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Abhinav Anand