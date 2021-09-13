Young Boys vs Manchester United: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Manchester United are back in action in the UEFA Champions League this week as they take on Young Boys in a Group F fixture on Tuesday. With Cristiano Ronaldo now back at Old Trafford, Manchester United will be intent on making their mark in Europe's premier competition this season.
Young Boys fought their way through the playoffs and narrowly edged Ferencvaros to a place in the UEFA Champions League this season. The Swiss outfit can pack a punch on its day but will need a miracle to pull off an upset in this fixture.
Cristiano Ronaldo announced himself to the Manchester United faithful with a brace on debut and will want to send shockwaves across Europe on Wednesday. The Red Devils have immense talent in their ranks and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.
Young Boys vs Manchester United Team News
Young Boys
Young Boys have several injuries to account for this week with Fabian Lustenberger and Jean-Pierre Nsame injured ahead of this game. Nico Maier, Joel Monteiro, and Esteban Petignat are also struggling with their fitness and will be unable to feature against Manchester United on Wednesday.
Injured: Fabian Lustenberger, Jean-Pierre Nsame, Nico Maier, Joel Monteiro, Esteban Petignat
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Manchester United
Marcus Rashford is injured at the moment and will be unable to accompany the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes against Young Boys. Mason Greenwood has been excellent this season and his performances should earn him another start this week.
Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Nemanja Matic took Fred's place against Newcastle United and is set to make way for the Brazilian on Wednesday.
Injured: Marcus Rashford, Alex Telles, Dean Henderson, Phil Jones
Doubtful: Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani
Suspended: None
At what time does the match between Young Boys and Manchester United kick off?
India: 14th September 2021, at 10:15 PM
USA: 11th September 2021, at 12:45 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11:45 AM (Central Standard Time), 9:45 AM (Pacific Standard Time)
UK: 11th September 2021, at 5:45 PM
Where and how to watch Young Boys vs Manchester United on TV?
India: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
USA: TUDN USA, UniMas, Univision Now
UK: BT Sport 2
How to watch live streaming of Young Boys vs Manchester United?
India: SonyLIV, JioTV
USA: TUDN App, Paramount+
UK: BT Sport App
